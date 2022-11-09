Ballygiblin boss Ronan Dwane admits his side were ‘slow out of the blocks’

Ballygiblin were big favourites last weekend. With back-to-back county titles under their belts, with the experience of going all the way to Croke Park in this very competition last season, some observers imagined something a little more straightforward than what they got.

“After winning the county title it was hard to get the performance up,” manager Ronan Dwane commented.

"We were slow to get out of the blocks. Grangemocker were a strong team that gave of their best. They are a footballing side, very physical. Our backs were very solid all through and their attack only had a single point.

"In this grade and in heavy conditions there is very little between any teams. Playing in Semple Stadium was everyone's dream especially with your club. Those opportunities do not come often.

“It is now winter hurling regardless where you play it will not be easy, All grounds will be very heavy. If you don't concede a goal and get two like we did today you have a great chance of progressing.”

Next up is a Munster semi final against Colligan. It will be a Cork venue. Colligan are a very strong side with Colin Dunford a regular on the Waterford senior side. They are trained by Dan Shanahan.

It promises to be a great game on November 20.