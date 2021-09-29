Ballydesmond survive late Gabriels surge to throw open group

COUNTY IAFC ROUND 2

Ballydesmond 0-14

Gabriel Rangers 0-13

Ballydesmond threw Group D to the Bon Secours County Intermediate A Football Championship wide open after grinding out a narrow victory over Gabriel Rangers at Kilmichael. Having lost to Dromtarriffe first time out, Ballydesmond relaunched their challenge thanks to a committed performance.

By the end of the hour, there could hardly had been a thinner line between victory and defeat yet the tenacity and never say die spirit carried the day for the Duhallow side. The outcome sets up an intriguing last series of games with all four teams in the group, Ballydesmond, Dromtarriffe, Gabriel Rangers and Ballinora remaining in the hunt for advancement to the knockout phase.

Thankfully, the early afternoon rainfall had passed over by throw in with little separating the sides. A clearly determined Ballydesmond started at a pace to demonstrate that they meant business with early points to Barry Linehan, Donncha O’Connor and Darragh Moynihan.

Steadily, Gabriel Rangers came more into the game and gained encouragement from points clocked up by Ger O’Callaghan and Mark Cronin. Still Ballydesmond looked the more composed side where Jerry Healy and Shaun Murphy performed strongly in defence with O’Connor, Moynihan and Richard Flynn holding a strong grip on proceedings.

A pair of pointed frees from veteran O’Connor helped Ballydesmond to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the water break sos. Soon after the resumption Gabriels lost full-back Liam Hegarty to injury but the West Cork side remained in the hunt thanks to a Cronin pointed free.

The end to end nature of the game continued with fine passages of play, Ballydesmond points from Darragh Moynihan and John O’Keeffe was responded to in turn by Ger O’Callaghan, Cronin and James O’Regan for Gabriels to remain in contention to trail 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Gabriels had knocked a point off the interval deficit by the water break after a good third quarter performance. The Ballydehob side pressed hard on the restart with points from James O’Regan and substitute Kieran Roycroft forced parity.

The fare continued to ebb and flow O’Connor and O’Regan trading points to confirm the contest remain up for grabs. There was nothing pedestrian about the commitment and challenges for possession by both sides, O’Connor and Shane Kelly added points for Ballydesmond only for Mark Cronin to reply for Gabriels, just the minimum between the sides 0-11 to 0-10 at the second water break.

On the restart, Ballydesmond turned up the tempo and a productive flourish yielded three consecutive points from O’Connor, Paudie Breen and Shane Kelly. Its to Gabriels credit that they refused to lose heart on conjuring up a recovery during the latter stages on points to James O’Regan, Ger O’Callaghan Cronin to trim the arrears to the minimum.

During the closing stages, it was back to the wall for Ballydesmond, relieved to hear the full time whistle but thrilled to edge this confrontation having incurred a single point defeat to Dromtarriffe first day out.

That confirms the Group is very open heading into the final round of games with one win and one defeat for each of the four participating teams.

It means it’s all to play for on Saturday, October 16, it’s Ballydesmond pitted against Ballinora in a Clondrohid staging, while for Gabriel Rangers, who had beaten Ballinora in their opening game face Dromtarriffe at Kilmichael where a winner by any margin in the two games will secure a place in the quarter-finals.



BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; N O’Leary, J Healy, S Murphy; K O’Connell, S Cronin, Donal O’Connor; S Kelly 0-2, Donncha O’Connor 0-6 (0-4f); R Flynn, B Linehan 0-1, J O’Keeffe 0-1; D Moynihan 0-3, N Fleming, P Breen 0-1 Subs: Donal Kelly, Denis Kelly, B Fleming, Neil O’Sullivan (blood)

GABRIEL RANGERS: D O’Mahony; D Roycroft, L Hegarty, L Hodnett; L Bowen, R Moynihan, P O’Driscoll; K O’Brien, P Nolan; C Moynihan, K O’Driscoll, J O’Brien; M Cronin 0-5 (0-2f), J O’Regan 0-4, G O’Callaghan 0-3 Subs: D McSweeney for L Hegarty (inj 20), K Roycroft 0-1 for P Nolan (ht) , F Hurley for J O’Brien, D O’Regan for D McSweeney (45), K O’Sullivan for L Hodnett (51).

REFEREE: Colm Ó Mocháin (Cill na Martra)