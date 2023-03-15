Ballydesmond see off Mayfield to collect second win of Division 3 campaign

The Duhallow side are unbeaten after a comprehensive victory over Mayfield Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Ballydesmond 2-11

Mayfield 0-9

Ballydesmond maintained their unbeaten run by easing to victory over Mayfield in the Credit Union County FL Division 3. For the best part of the hour, Ballydesmond’s game carried a greater threat by dictating the tempo to a side clearly confident in their own game plan.

Certainly, the Duhallow side meant business in the opening half, boosted by the telling efforts of Liam Murphy, Conor Linehan, Jerry Healy and Colin Dunlea in defence with Kevin O’Connell and Paudie Breen impressing going forward.

No surprise Donncha O’Connor emerged as the talisman with a creditable 1-7 tally. A key score saw O’Connell turn over the ball and place O’Connor to lob the advancing ‘keeper for a goal.

Mayfield woke up, posting three points, hit the woodwork and a fine save from Ballydesmond custodian Liam Murphy assured his side led 1-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

Though operating against the elements, Bally resumed on a positive note, adding to the tally, O’Connor the provider for John O’Leary to palm home a second goal.

That allowed Ballydesmond hold a commanding advantage and though Mayfield’s shooting improved during the closing 20 minutes, the deficit was all too much as Ballydesmond enjoyed a lucrative journey to the city.

BALLYDESMOND: L Murphy; C Linehan, S Murphy, Donal O'Connor; C Dunlea, N O'Leary, J Healy; N O'Sullivan, S Kelly; K O'Connell, P Breen, R Flynn; J O'Leary, Donncha O'Connor, D Hayes Subs: J O’Keeffe, W O’Connor, B O’Leary, B Linehan