Ballydesmond a little hard done by as two late goals seal hefty win for Gabriel Rangers

Gabriel Rangers scored two late goals against Ballydesmond to ease to a nine-point win in their County IAFC meeting

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Gabriel Rangers 3-16

Ballydesmond 1-13

Superior firepower allowed Gabriel Rangers see off Ballydesmond in round 2 to the Bon Secours County IAFC at a humid Ballyvourney.

At the end of the hour of the hour, there was no disputing that the Mizen men emerged worthy winners yet the scoreline was a little unfair to Ballydesmond for Gabriel’s netted two late goals to put clear daylight between the sides.

Another job well done on adding a second win in the campaign, manager Pat Nolan satisfied with his side’s performance yet places for the knockout remain up for grabs.

“It went right down to the wire, only two points up, Ballydesmond were pushing and we broke to get the late goals. The converted penalty was crucial before half time, not too much between the sides but in front of goals we were that bit sharper”, said Nolan.

“I thought with two games won, we had advanced, not true given Adrigole overcoming Kilshannig. Next up for us are Kilshannig, they are amongst the top contenders for this competition, if they better us and Adrigole overcome Ballydesmond, it goes down to scoring aggregate, that’s a lottery so it means, it’s all to play for on the last day of the group format”, he said.

A nervous start by Gabriel Rangers on conceding three points to the Ballydesmond inspired Donncha O’Connor. Poor shooting blighted Gabriel’s until James O’Regan opened their account on 11 minutes.

That score lifted Rangers, their high intensity play stemming from the impact of Darragh O’Shea, Cillian O’Brien and Killian O’Sullivan with Keith O’Driscoll and Mark Cronin catching the eye upfront. As Gabriel’s bossed the possession stakes, they received a perfect boost short of the interval, Gerard O’Callaghan won a penalty for James O’Regan tuck away to the corner of the net for a 1-9 to 0-5 advantage.

Ballydesmond restarted with a forceful blast, Kevin O’Connell made inroads upfield, his effort partly blocked but in nipped Paudie Breen to goal. Though Gabriel’s answered with well taken points from Cronin and O’Driscoll, Ballydesmond dug their heels and two magnificent points from All Ireland veteran O’Connor narrowed the arrears to the minimum 1-12 to 1-11.

However Gabriel’s regained the upperhand from a trio of points ticked off by Cronin, O’Driscoll and O’Callaghan, Ballydesmond’s cause not helped by a black card to wing back O’Connell.

Though the Duhallow side landed a pair of points, Gabriel’s never lost their sense of direction, good work by Paddy O’Driscoll placed O’Regan for his second goal. As Ballydesmond attempted to push upfield, Gabriel’s availed of the space, substitute Lorcan O’Brien delivered the perfect measured pass for O’Callaghan to fire past Ballydesmond ‘keeper Denis Ring.

GABRIEL RANGERS: L Hegarty; K O’Sullivan, D O’Regan, D Roycroft; R Moynihan, C O’Brien 0-1, D O’Shea; C Bohane, P O’Driscoll; S Evans, G O’Callaghan 1-2, K O’Driscoll 0-3, M Cronin 0-8 (3f), J O’Regan 2-2 (1-0p, 0-2f), L Bohane. Subs: D Bohane for S Evans (44), D McSweeney for R Moynihan (54).

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Lenihan, D Kelly, K Murphy; Donal O’Connor, S Cronin 0-1, K O’Connell 0-1; Donncha O’Connor 0-8 (6f), M Collins 0-1; B Lenihan, D Hayes 0-1, D Moynihan; B O’Leary, N Fleming 0-1, P Breen 1-0. Subs: R Flynn for D Moynihan (6 inj), S Murphy for B O’Leary (ht), J Healy for P Breen (38 inj), S O’Leary for B Lenihan (45).

Referee: K Feury (Cill na Martra)