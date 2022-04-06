Ballyclough just too strong for Fermoy in football league encounter

AVONDHU BOARD FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Ballyclough 1-13

Fermoy 1-5

Ballyclough ran out deserving winners over Fermoy in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Football League Division 1 at Fermoy on Friday evening. Despite trailing to an early Ronan O'Callaghan point it was the winners that showed the greater urgency during the opening quarter as they opened up a sizeable advantage. Sean O'Leary and Damian Buckley kicked over two fine points before they struck for the games opening goal in the 11th minute when a delivery by Dylan Finnegan was gathered by Thomas O'Neill who scored a cracking goal. Adam Finnegan followed with a point at the end of the first quarter as they raced into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

As the half went on Fermoy improved greatly. Ronan O'Callaghan added another point. Before the half time whistle they were denied at least two goal scoring opportunities. Alan O'Connor was denied by a good save by the Ballyclough keeper Colm O'Neill while in injury time Arlene Aherne's effort struck the upright and went narrowly wide. Ballyclough also enjoyed their fair share of possession with Damian Buckley, Thomas O'Neill and Aaron Finnegan kicking some great points that had them ahead at the break by 1-6 to 0-3.

On the changeover the winners continued to show the greater urgency up front with Shane Buckley, Eoin Kelleher, Peter Carroll, Sean O'Leary, Jack O'Mahony, Thomas O'Neill and the Finnegan's impressing. Adam Finnegan (2) and Colm O'Neill '45' landed points by the 37th minute that moved them 1-9 to 0-3 clear. Fermoy battled away with Ronan O'Callaghan very effective in the full forward line. O'Callaghan added two points by the end of the third quarter as they trailed by 1-9 to 0-5. However Ballyclough upped their efforts once more and two marvellous points by wing back Shane Buckley made it 1-11 to 0-5. Fermoy reduced the margin to six points in the 55th minute when Ronan O'Callaghan finished to the net after he picked up possession from a delivery by Ronan O'Brien. However there was no denying Ballyclough victory with Cian Walsh and Eoin Kelleher adding late points

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill 0-1 '45', K McDonnell, M Buckley, D Ludgate, P Carroll, J O'Mahony, S Buckley 0-2, D Finnegan, E Kelleher 0-1, S O'Leary 0-1, Adam Finnegan 0-3, Aaron Finnegan 0-1, D Buckley 0-2, T Healy, T O'Neill 1-1. Subs: C Walsh 0-1 for D Buckley (inj) C Moynihan for A Finnegan (inj), Adam Finnegan for Aaron Finnegan, J Moynihan for T Healy.

FERMOY: E Canty, C Murphy, J O'Sullivan, C Carroll, R O'Brien, D O'Flynn, L Aherne, S Power, J Carr, J Molloy, A O'Connor 0-1, D O'Callaghan, R O'Callaghan 1-4, D Lardner, A Aherne. Subs: M Flynn for S Power, C Lane for J Molloy (inj) R Crowley for A Aherne, B Shanahan for D Lardner, C Fitzpatrick for D O'Flynn, C Cooney for D O'Callaghan.

Buttevant 3-8

Ballyhooly 1-5

Buttevant took the points in this Cavanagh's Fermoy Football League Division 1 game at Buttevant on Sunday. It was keenly contested all through. Both goalkeepers were in splendid form. Ronan Donovan saved a penalty from Kevin Kiely. Kevin Lenahan opened with a free with Kevin Kiely replying in the 4th minute. Kevin Lenahan and Chris O'Toole followed with rapid points as Buttevant moved 0-3 to 0-1 clear.

Good play by Ryan Fowley led to a goal by David Keane. Adrian Carey with a long clearance found Chris O'Toole who pointed from distance. Denis Kiely worked well for his brother Kevin who goaled. Brian O'Driscoll followed with a great Ballyhooly point 1-4 to 1-2. Buttevant came back strong – Kevin O'Keeffe and Diarmuid Doody combined well for Ryan Fowley who netted as they moved double scores ahead 2-4 to 1-2. Coming up to half time Denis Kiely pointed from long range as the winners were just four points ahead at the break 2-4 to 1-3.

Buttevant held the advantage on the restart. Ryan Fowley had an early point and Chris O'Toole had a goal after Adrian O'Driscoll had made two splendid saves from close range. Ballyhooly forced a penalty but Kevin Kiely's well taken spot kick was well saved by Ronan Donovan 3-5 to 1-3. Gearoid Roche pointed for the visitors.

Buttevant finished well Chris O'Toole landed a fine point. Kevin O'Keeffe worked hard on the wing for Kevin Lenahan who kicked over. Ballyhooly had a late pointed free by Kevin Kiely. In the end it was Buttevant who emerged winners by a nine-point margin.

BUTTEVANT: R Donovan, J O'Brien, M Walsh, A Carey, N O'Riordan, S Madigan, D Walsh, D Keane 1-0, K Linehan 0-3 (2f), J Whelan, R Fowley 1-1, S O'Callaghan, C O'Toole 1-3, K O'Keeffe, D Doody 0-2. Subs: B O'Shaughnessy for K O'Keeffe, D Noonan for S O'Callaghan, C Cremin for D Keane.

BALLYHOOLY: A O'Driscoll, C Crowley, J Gowen, John Roche, James Roche, S Roche, M Burdett, S Linehan, D O'Reilly, G Roche 0-1, D Linehan, B O'Driscoll 0-1, K Kiely 1-2, D Kiely 0-1, F O'Connell. Subs: D Cooney for J Gowen, F Hess for James Roche, B Lombard for B O'Driscoll, E O'Reilly for John Roche.

Ballyhea hurlers off to winning start in Division 2

Ballyhea 3-17

Castletownroche 1-13

Ballyhea ran out worthy winners over Castletownroche in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 2 HL at Ballyhea on Sunday. The opening sequences saw both teams quick to settle with Stephen Walsh, Dayne O'Neill, Mark O'Callaghan, Jordan Morrissey, James Horgan, Muiris Browne, Sean O'Kelly and Aidan O'Leary swapping points that had the sides level for the fourth time at 0-4 each by the 11th minute. Ballyhea struck for the first of their four goals moments later when James Horgan finished to the net.

Ballyhea created numerous goal scoring chances in this half but found the Castletown keeper Michael Ryan in splendid form who came to his sides rescue on at least three occasions. Nevertheless the home side moved double scores in front 1-7 to 0-5 before Castletownroche came right back into the contest when Aidan O'Leary drilled an unstoppable shot to the Ballyhea net in the 21st minute. Over the next couple of minutes Jordan Morrissey and Patrick Sheehan exchanged a point before Ballyhea struck for their second goal in the 28th minute courtesy of Stephen Walsh that helped them hold a 2-10 to 1-7 lead at the interval.

On the changeover any hopes of a Castletown revival were quickly dashed with the home side having their third goal in the 35th minute when Kevin Copps and Mikey Mortell combined well to set up Christopher Hanley who billowed the net from a tight angle 3-10 to

1-8. Sean O'Kelly and Christopher Hanley followed with a point each by the 38th minute that increased their lead. At the other end Castletownroche came very close to a goal when the Ballyhea keeper Gearoid O'Shea saved well from Adrian O'Donovan. Mark O'Callaghan pointed two '65's for Castletown but there was no denying Ballyhea from here with Sean O'Kelly (3) Kevin Copps and Dion Curtin adding points before the final whistle while Mark O'Callaghan (2) and Dave Butler had points for Castletown. In the end their was no denying Ballyhea the manner of their victory.

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, W Shanahan, E O'Sullivan, N Crowley, A Horan, K Hanley 0-1 '65', W Carroll, J Morrissey 0-2, K Copps 0-1, S O'Kelly 0-8 (5f, 2 '65'), C Hanley 1-2, Mikey Mortell, Michael Mortell, J Horgan 1-1, S Walsh 1-1. Subs: L O'Shea for W Carroll (inj) E Copps for J Morrissey (inj) D Curtin 0-1 for M Mortell, D O'Donoghue for J Horgan, S Dennehy for C Hanley, M Mackessy for N Crowley, T Crowley for M Mortell.

CASTLETOWNROCHE: M Ryan, L McGrath, S Sugrue, W Madden, S Mullane, M Browne 0-1, J Relihan, D O'Connor, A O'Leary 1-1, M O'Callaghan 0-6 (2f, 1 '65'), P Sheehan 0-3, P Madden, D O'Neill 0-1, J Linehan, A O'Donovan. Subs: J Ladd for D O'Connor (inj) A O'Callaghan for J Linehan, J Linehan for J Relihan (inj) D Butler 0-1 for S Sugrue (inj).