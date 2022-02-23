Ballycastle Gaels edge out Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels

Ballycastle Gaels edged out Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels in the Under 21 C FC semi-final last weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

O’SULLIVAN LEWIS UNDER 21 C FC SEMI-FINAL

Ballycastle Gaels 1-10

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 0-9

Ballycastle Gaels were forced to see off a spirited rally by a gallant Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels outfit in the O'Sullivan/Lewis Accountants (Mitchelstown) Under 21 CFC semi final at Ballyhooly on Saturday.

The opening half saw both teams adjust well to the conditions with Colm Crowley, Jack Relihan, Sean Sugrue, Patrick Sheehan, Eoin Twomey, Dan Roche, Gearoid Roche, Dan Cooney and Dylan Collins very effective for the winners while Billy Fitzpatrick, Donal Jones, Josh Hudner, Liam Campbell, Sean Delee, Caylum O'Callaghan, Gearoid Healy, Brian O'Connor and Josh Quinn were equally at effective for Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels.

By the end of the first quarter they were tied for the third time at 0-3 apiece. As the half went on the home side got to grips. Dan Roche edged them in front with a free in the 19th minute with Dylan Collins following with a point soon after after linking up well with Dan Cooney.

The game’s first goal scoring opportunity came in the 22nd minute when Ballycastle Gaels Eoin Twomey was denied by Sam Tierney. In the run up to the break Dan Cooney and Josh Quinn traded a point before the home side completed the first half scoring in injury-time when Dan Cooney pointed a free that left three points between the teams at the interval 0-7 to 0-4.

On the changeover Ballycastle Gaels continued to set the pace. Dylan Collins came close to an early goal but his effort was cleared off the line by Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels Timmy Morrissey.

Nevertheless a point each by Aidan O'Leary and Dan Roche opened up a 0-9 to 0-4 lead by the 43rd minute. Two minutes later Ballycastle Gaels struck for the goal they were threatening for.

A penalty by Dan Roche was well saved by keeper Sam Tierney, but the alert Tom Barrett was on hand to finish the rebound to the net and at this stage they looked on course for a comfortable victory.

However, Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels refused to yield and they dominated matters in the final quarter. Caylum O'Callaghan, Gearóid Healy, Josh Quinn and Seán Delee with some fine points closed the margin to 1-9 to 0-9 with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels went in search of a goal to force extra time but it was the Ballycastle Gaels that held despite being under severe pressure.

In injury time Dan Roche with a point from a free saw them close but deserving winners by a four point margin. They now meet St Dominic's in the final.

BALLYCASTLE GAELS: R Woods, M Burdett, J Gowen, J Roche, C Crowley, J Relihan, S Sugrue, P Sheehan 0-1, E Twomey, A O'Leary

0-1, D Roche 0-4f., G Roche, T Barrett 1-0, D Collins 0-2, D Cooney 0-2(0-1f) Subs: E Sykes for J Gowen, B Lombard for T Barrett, L Sugrue for J Roche, B O'Driscoll for M Burdett (inj)

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: S Tierney, J Buckley, B Fitzpatrick, T Morrissey, C Healy, V Daly, L Campbell, D Jones, J Hudner, M Thompson, S Delee 0-4 (0-2f), C O'Callaghan 0-1, B O'Connor, G Healy 0-2, J Quinn 0-2 Subs: O Hudner for V Daly (inj), J Healy for B O'Connor, D Feehan for J Buckley

REFEREE: John O'Leary (Mallow)