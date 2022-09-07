Ballincollig negotiate Valley with ease after four-goal haul sees them progress in Premier SFC

Cork footballer Sean Kiely scored two goals - including a crucial one late on - for Ballincollig in their win over Douglas

COUNTY PREMIER SFC ROUND 3

Ballincollig 4-14

Valley Rovers 2-10

In a season full to the brim with sensational finishes few afternoons can hold a candle to Ballincollig’s heroic progression to the knockout stages of the County Premier SFC – after seeing off Valley Rovers by 10 points in Kilmurry.

On a less than ideal day for football, Ballincollig had to come from behind to take out Valley while also managing to score enough to dump Douglas out of the competition on scoring difference – something that wasn’t secured until the dying minutes of this game.

For long periods of the 60+ minutes of action in Kilmurry it seemed as if neither Ballincollig or Valley Rovera would progress as Douglas cut Mallow apart in the other game but a goal spree from Ballincollig along with a late comeback by the Blackwater Valley side sent Ballincollig through and Douglas out.

Heading into the tie, Valleys and Ballincollig could both have gone through with a win, so this game was always likely to be a tense affair from the off.

Fiachra Lynch got Rovers off to a positive start with the first score of the game but the Village hit back in some style scoring 1-2 without reply in a five minutes spell, Darren Murphy hitting the game’s first major.

Valleys were not here to make up the numbers and a brace of points followed, Billy Crowley and Lynch doing the honours as this game sprung into life.

The game would be turned on its head soon after with first Liam O’Connell landing a tasty point for Collig before Valleys smashed in 2-1 in a three minute spell that looked like it could end Ballincollig’s chances there and then.

Eoin O’Reilly and Adam Walsh-Murphy raised the green flags, the second from Walsh-Murphy a beauty.

The sides traded scores to the break – Valleys in charge by 2-6 to 1-7 – with the wind to their backs in the second half.

Little to separate the sides in the third quarter however Ballincollig did get the game back to parity by 45 minutes – all to play for but still Douglas in control.

Well, that was all about to change as Ballincollig bagged 2-3 without reply to end this one as a contest. Sean Kiely and Rob Noonan goaled, Cian Dorgan chipping in with points to push Ballincollig over the line.

A late goal from Sean Kiely in injury time would be the crucial score as Ballincollig advance to play Carbery, Valleys and Douglas bow out.

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; N Galvin, G O’Donoghue, S Dore 0-1; L Fahy, L Jennings, S Murphy; C Kiely 0-2, S Kiely 2-0; J O’Connor, L O’Connell 0-1, D O’Mahony; H Aherne 0-1, C Dorgan 0-7 (6f), D Murphy 1-2. Subs: P O’Neill for S Dore (h-t), D Dorgan for J O’Connor (h-t), R Noonan 1-0 for D O’Mahony (47).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; J Kiely, J O’Driscoll, A Walsh-Murphy 1-0; D Murphy, K Canty; R O’Sullivan, W Hurley, A Kenneally 0-1; E O’Reilly 1-0, B Crowley 0-2 (1f), F Lynch 0-5 (3f). Subs: E Delaney 0-2 for R O’Sullivan (23, inj), C McCarthy for A Kenneally (50), J Cottrell for F Lynch (56).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer)