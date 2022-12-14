Avondhu’s 1996 County SHC winners given pride of place at division’s awards night

Up on 200 people were present in the Hibernian Hotel on Saturday night where the Divisional Board held their annual Awards night.

Pride of place were the 1996 Divisional Senior hurlers who brought county honours to the division after a gap of 30 years. John Courtney was the MC for the occasion. Marc Sheehan, County Board Chairman offered grace before meals.

The winning Scór Instrumental Music side from Kilshannig who won county and Munster titles and were only beaten by a point in the All Ireland final entertained the attendance.

They included Sheila Cavanagh, Darragh O'Shea, Daniel O'Callaghan and Mark O'Shea. Due to Covid 19 last years social had to be cancelled.

The following players who won All Ireland's were honoured – Eoin Carey (Kilworth) Colin O'Brien (Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels) 2020. In 2021 Conor Griffin 2021 along with dual All Ireland winners Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) and Cormac O'Brien (Newtownshandrum) and Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers).

In the Divisional JAHC final 2020 – 2021 Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) JBHC (2) Michael Maguire (Newtownshandrum) 2021 Under 21 QA HC David Lardner (Fermoy).

In 2022 the following were the 'man of the match' winners: JAHC Kieran Twomey (Kilshannig), Junior A FC Conor O'Hanlon (Buttevant), Junior B HC (1) Charlie Sweeney (Doneraile), Junior B 2 HC Neil Ronan (Ballyhea), Under 21 A HC Cormac O'Brien 'Shandrum), Under 21 B HC Ben Carey (Araglin), Junior C HC Trevor Grumbridge (Fermoy) Junior B1FC, Kevin Sheehan (Doneraile) Under 21 C FC, Darragh O'Brien (St Dominic's), 2021 JAFC Brian Sheehan (Kilworth), JBFC(1) John Browne (Abbet Rovers), JBFC(2) Seamus Barrett (Mitchelstown), Under 21 A FC Ethan Crone (Mallow) , Under 21 B FC 2021 Luke Brophy (Clyda Rovers), Under 21 C FC Eoin Carey (Kilworth), JBFC(2) Michael Sheehan (Glanworth).

Congratulations were extended to Kilshannig who won the County IAFC title. Ballyhea were crowned County JBHC winners over St Finbarr's. Ballygiblin who retained the Munster JHC title are now through to the All Ireland semi-final where they face Horeswood (Wexford) on Sunday next in Dungarvan.

Marc Sheehan, County Board Chairman congratulated the winners. He spoke of the 1996 team where there were great names on both Avondhu and Imokilly. Cork's success in 1999 had many of the 1996 County SHC final that went to a replay.

Mr Sheehan paid tribute to Pat O'Keeffe (Buttevant) James Purcell (Shanballymore) and selector Fred Sheedy (Kilworth) who have gone to their Eternal Reward.

Mr Sheehan spoke of the Avondhu senior teams being vibrant. He paid tribute to the Officers, Referees and all those involved.

He finished with an appeal for support for the term tickets in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. About 950 seats remain to be sold and if this was completed it would be a great help to the Co Board finances. He congratulated Liam Hanley (Doneraile) 2021 and Dan O'Sullivan (Kilshannig) 2022 who were the recipients of the Divisional Hall of Fame.

A presentation was made to Barry Aherne who was Chairman from 2016 to 2020. Mr Aherne thanked the clubs of the Division for their support. Arthur O'Keeffe Chairman then presented the referees who took charge of finals over the past two years.

They came forward as follows Dwaine Collins (Charleville), Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum), Brian Murphy (Churchtown), Dave Twomey (Shanballymore), Bernard Kiernan (Ballyhooly), Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea), Dave O'Farrell (Mitchelstown), John O'Leary (Mallow), Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth), John O'Brien (Ballygiblin), Colm Maher (Buttevant) and Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).

Joe O'Brien (Glanworth), current Coach of the Avondhu senior hurling side, spoke of the success of the hurlers in 1996. He outlined the talented side of 1996 who had great success.

In the first round County SHC Avondhu had a 9-19 to 0-6 win over Cork RTC. The followed with a second round victory over Carbery by 0-10 to 0-9. In the county quarter-final Avondhu overcame St Catherine's by 0-20 to 0-10.

Their semi-final opponents were Glen Rovers. Avondhu and Glen Rovers finished level 0-17 to 2-11. The replay saw Avondhu have a big win by 4-14 to 2-12. The county final was played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Imokilly with the sides finishing level 1-12 each.

The replay on October 6 again in Páirc Ui Chaoimh with Avondhu coming out on top by 0-13 to 1- 8.

Avondhu team and subs: Sean Clifford (Newtownshandrum), Diarmuid Lynch (Ballygiblin), Niall O'Donnell (Fermoy), John McCarthy (Newtownshandrum), John Walsh (Mallow), Pat Mulcahy (Newtownshandrum), Trevor Cooney (Fermoy), Aidan Kenny (Kilworth) (Capt), Fergal McCormack (Mallow), Ronan Sheehan (Mallow), Brian O'Driscoll (Killavullen), Dave Moher (Ballygiblin), Ray O'Connell (Mallow), Shane Killeen (Fermoy), Jodi Hayes (Mallow) Subs: Paul Morrissey (Newtownshandrum), Conor Hannon (Shanballymore), Will O'Donoghue (Kilworth), Will Twomey (Kilworth), Mattie Noonan (Castletownroche), Michael Dunne (Kilworth), Joe Hudner (Liscarroll), Michael Morrissey (Newtownshandrum), Pat O'Donovan (Killavullen), Billy McCarthy (Fermoy), Derek Slattery (Fermoy).

Selectors Coach Jack Russell (Ballyhea), Fred Sheedy (Kilworth), RIP Johnny Keane (Liscarroll), Patsy Morrissey (Newtownshandrum), Tommy O'Brien (Fermoy).

John Dillon (Milford) Chairman in 1996 thanked the Board for the invitation. In his address he acknowledged the work put in by the committee in organising the event.

The final presentations were made to Liam Hanley (Doneraile) Hall of Fame winner 2021 and Dan O'Sullivan (Kilshannig) 2022 recipient.

Arthur O'Keeffe spoke of Liam Hanley's great contribution to the Division. He was a regular steward at many games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Páirc Uí Rinn, Limerick, Thurles and Killarney.

He has been involved since 1979 and was first elected on the GPC in 1980. In 1996 he was elected Development Officer and Chairman in 2000.

He was a great fundraiser and during the past year was elected President of the Board.

Dan O'Sullivan Kilshannig was the Hall of Fame winner for 2022. Educated at Glantane NS, he then moved to St Colman's Fermoy He joined Osmond's in 1962 and worked there up to 2018.

He was a key figure on the Kilshannig teams in the 50s and 60s. He lined out with Avondhu in their only County SFC win in 1961 when they overcame Clonakilty in the County SFC final 1-7 to 1-5.

Dan came on as a sub on the Cork SFC team v Kerry in 1961 when he marked Mick O'Connell. He was also on the Cork SFC panel v Kerry in 1962. He served as Kilshannig chairman from 1983-1985 and from 1990 to 1993.

He served as a Cork JFC selector that won a Division 1 FL title. Dan also has a great interest in horse racing. He was a worthy recipient.