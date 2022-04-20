Avondhu round-up: Charleville defeat Killavullen in football league

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Charleville 1-11

Killavullen 0-6

Charleville continued their good run in the Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 1 FL when they ran out deserving winners over Killavullen at Charleville on Friday evening.

Charleville with a good blend of youth and experience started brightly. Darren Butler got proceedings underway when he pointed a free before Shane O'Sullivan got their second point in the sixth minute after Simon Gleeson, Michael O'Flynn and Danny Flynn combined well.

Killavullen registered their opening score soon after when Kian Lane pointed a free. By the end of the first quarter Tim Hawe and Jamie Magnier swapped a point 0-3 to 0-2. Scores were at a premium for the rest of the half with both sets of defences holding the upper-hand.

Darren Butler doubled Charleville's lead with a point in the 23rd minute. Killavullen came very close to scoring a goal four minutes later when the Charleville keeper Gary Ward denied the inrushing Liam Fox and he also was called upon to make a great save when the rebound fell into the path of Jamie Magnier. In injury time Darren Butler completed the first half scoring for the winners when he pointed a free as they held a 0-5 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

On the changeover the Rathluirc side continued to show the greater urgency with Jack Kilcommons, Simon Gleeson, Jack Barry, Jack Doyle, Shane O'Sullivan, Mark Kavanagh, Danny Flynn, Tim Hawe and Darren Butler to the fore.

Darren Butler kicked over two early frees that increased their advantage to 0-7 to 0-2. As the half went on Killavullen enjoyed their best spell of the game with Michael O'Connor, Liam Fox, Eddie Cotter, Paul O'Sullivan and Jamie Magnier doing well and with ten minutes of normal time remaining they managed to claw back their opponents lead when Michael O'Connor, Kian Lane and Conor Griffin kicked over three fine points 0-8 to 0-5.

Charleville replied with a point by Conor Buckley with Killavullen coming very close to scoring a goal in the 55th minute when Michael O'Connor cut through the Charleville defence with his effort going narrowly over the crossbar for a point 0-9 to 0-6.

Killavullen were unable to close the deficit any further and instead it was Charleville that finished in a flurry. Darren Butler and Simon Gleeson added points while Darren Butler had their goal at the end of normal time after second half substitutes Oisín O'Callaghan and Jake Madigan linked up very well.

CHARLEVILLE: G Ward, D O'Sullivan, J Kilcommons, M O'Flynn, S Gleeson 0-1, J Barry, J Doyle, C Buckley 0-1, S O'Sullivan 0-1, M Kavanagh, D Flynn, T Hawe 0-2, J O'Brien, D Butler 1-6 (0-5f), J Kavanagh Subs: J Herbert for J Kavanagh, J Madigan for J O'Brien, O O'Callaghan for S O'Sullivan

KILLAVULLEN: J Angland, C Griffin 0-1, F Magnier, M Cagney, B Norris, L Cronin, B Cotter, M O'Connor 0-2, L Fox, K Lane 0-2f, P O'Sullivan, E Cotter, S O'Mahony, J Magnier 0-1, C Looney Sub: M Nagle for S O'Mahony (inj)

REFEREE: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Buttevant 2-8

Fermoy 0-6

Buttevant with a good first half emerged deserving winners over Fermoy at Buttevant.

The game was played in wet conditions. The winners started well. Chris O'Toole opened with a point from a 'mark' Good play by Diarmuid Doody led to another Chris O'Toole point.

Brendan Jones worked well for Kevin O'Keeffe who pointed. Diarmuid Doody had the winners first goal after good play by Kevin Lenahan. Ronan Donovan made two superb saves before Diarmuid Doody with his second goal opened up an interval lead 2-3 to 0-0.

On the resumption Chris O'Toole added another fine point. Killian Fitzpatrick had Fermoy's opening score in the 34th minute. Daniel O'Flynn followed with a point for Fermoy. Buttevant regrouped well.

A foul on Kevin O'Keeffe led to a pointed free by Diarmuid Doody 2-5 to 0-2. Chris O'Toole pointed a Buttevant free. By the end of the third quarter the winners led 2- 7 to 0-5 after Seán Power pointed from distance.

Cian O'Brien and Chris O'Toole exchanged late points as Buttevant prevailed by a 2- 8 to 0-6 margin. Jamie Whelan was in great form for the winners after being introduced.

BUTTEVANT: R Donovan, J O'Brien, M Walsh, A Carey, C Cremin, Seamus Madigan, D Noonan, K Lenahan, B Jones, R Fowley, C O'Toole 0-6 (0-1f, 0-1 'mark'), S O'Callaghan, B O'Shaughnessy, K O'Keeffe 0-1, D Doody 2-1 (0-1f) Subs: J Whelan for R Fowley (inj) K Bowles for D Noonan, O Noonan for J O'Brien. K Crowley for S O'Callaghan.

FERMOY: J Gallagher, L Clancy, C Murphy, C Carroll, R Corcoran A Bargary, R O'Brien, S Power 0-1, G O'Callaghan, K Fitzpatrick 0-1, D O'Callaghan 0-1, D O'Flynn 0-1, C Lane 0-1f, D Lardner, J Campion Subs: E Canty for S Power, C O'Brien 0-1 for J Campion.

REFEREE: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Glanworth 1-7

Grange 0-4

Glanworth ran out worthy winners over Grange.

In a hard fought encounter the winners got off the best possible of starts with Brian Gallagher getting the games opening goal in the second minute when he finished to the net from close range and it helped them hold a 1-2 to 0-1 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Their points by Padraigh Hannon and Michael Cashman, while Brian Cashman was on target for Grange with a free. Scores were at a premium in the run up to the break.

Just one more score was recorded when Robert O'Driscoll and Scott Sheehan linked up well to set up Jamie Fogarty for a long range point. Just before the half time whistle the winners were denied a second goal when Marc Moloney placed Jamie Fogarty whose effort at goal went narrowly wide.

On the changeover Grange came out a much improved side with Brian Cashman and Colin Scott landing two well taken points by the 38th minute to trail 1-3 to 0-3.

The last 20 minutes saw the home side gradually weather their opponents second half revival. In the 41st minute Harvey McGrath set up Brian Gallagher for a fine point.

The winners added three more points before the end by Pierre O'Driscoll (two) and Darren O'Driscoll as they ran out comfortable winners.

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, C Clancy, J Blackburne, C Whelton, P Condon, B O'Keeffe, M Moloney, R O'Driscoll, P Hannon 0-1, H McGrath, J Fogarty 0-1, J Walsh, S Sheehan, B Gallagher 1-1, M Cashman 0-1f Subs: P O'Driscoll 0-2f for M Cashman, D.J O'Flynn for C Clancy, C Barry for M Moloney, S Coleman for H McGrath, D O'Driscoll 0-1 for B Gallagher, I O'Dwyer for S Sheehan (inj)

GRANGE: G Dawson, S O'Connor, M Timlim, A Crowe, C Shealy, J Magnier, S Duffy, C O'Halloran, P Stapleton, J Kelleher, B Cashman 0-3f, K Murphy, C Scott 0-1, D Keating, N McCarthy Subs: L McConville for K Murphy (inj) P.J Lloyd for C Shealy, K Kelleher for D Keating

REFEREE: John O'Brien (Ballygiblin)