Avondhu Round-up: Better balanced Ballyhea see off Mallow by ten

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY HL DIVISION 2

Ballyhea 0-24

Mallow 0-14

The overall balance and teamwork of Ballyhea proved decisive as they emerged 10 point winners over Mallow in Ballyhea.

Mallow had the opening score by Eoin Kelleher. Ballyhea were quick to reply. Kevin Hanley set up Mikey Mortell for a point. Dylan O'Donoghue and Kevin Hanley (free) had Ballyhea 0-3 to 0-1 clear after six minutes. Ben Slattery and Seamus Kelleher with a point each levelled at 0-3 apiece. Jordan Morrissey

struck three great points in a four minute spell. Eoin Kelleher kept Mallow in touch 0-7 to 0-4. Further Ballyhea pressure saw Eoin O'Sullivan and Kevin Hanley add a point each.

Mallow replied when Liam Daly placed Charlie Carroll who pointed. Eoin Kelleher with a free reduced the lead 0-9 to 0-6. A long clearance by Liam O'Shea found Jordan Morrissey who sent over.

Charlie Carroll replied for Mallow. In the closing moments Jordan Morrissey and Charlie Carroll exchanged a point as Ballyhea were 0-11 to 0-8 clear at half-time.

Three rapid points on the resumption by Kevin Hanley (2) and Evan Copps opened up a six point lead 0-14 to 0-8. By the 40th minute Ballyhea were six points clear 0-16 to 0-10.

Kevin Hanley, Evan Copps and Christopher Hanley with points made it 0-19 to 0-10. Eoin Kelleher had a Mallow point. Both sides exchanged points in the final 10 minutes with Ballyhea emerging deserving winners.

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, N Crowley, C Crowley, L O'Shea, E O'Sullivan 0-2, A Horan 0-1, W Shanahan 0-1, S O Kelly, Jordan Morrissey 0-6, E Copps 0-2, K Hanley 0-7 (0-4f), D O'Donoghue 0-1, J Horgan, C Hanley 0-2, M Mortell 0-1 Subs: D O'Shaughnessy 0-1 for J Horgan, S Dennehy for D O'Donoghue M Mackessy for K Hanley (inj) T Crowley for E Copps, C Duignan for M Mortell

MALLOW: E McInerney, D Murphy, S O'Leary, S Copps, B Kingston, T Doyle, S Buckley 0-3, E Kelleher 0-5 (0-2f), L Daly, B Slattery 0-3 (0-1f), R Ferrick, D Nyhan, C Carroll 0-3, G Egan

REFEREE: David Twomey (Shanballymore)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY HL DIVISION 1

Kilshannig 5 13

Fermoy 0-19

Kilshannig took the points in Fermoy. It was a keenly contested game for long periods.

They were level 0-1, 0-2 and 0-3 each after nine minutes. Liam Coleman with a '65 edged Fermoy ahead. Good play by impressive Diarmuid O'Sullivan led to the first of Jack Twomey's three goals that gave them the lead.

Evan O'Sullivan and Liam Coleman exchanged a free before Jack Twomey had the winners second goal in the 20th minute 2-5 to 0-5. Both sides swopped points with Kilshannig ahead at the break 2-7 to 0-8.

Fermoy did well on the resumption. Kilshannig had the first point by Jack Twomey. Fermoy with a series of points by Liam Coleman (3) James Molloy (2) and Alan O'Connor had the sides deadlocked 2- 8 to 0-14.

Jack Twomey followed with two points. Alan O'Connor pointed for Fermoy. Owen O'Sullivan soloed through and goaled for Kilshannig as they led 3-10 to 0-15.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan cut in from the wing and placed Jack Twomey who netted 4- 11 to 0-16. Fermoy battled to the end, they were unable to get a goal and in closing moments Shane Lyons had a goal and a point for Kilshannig as they emerged nine-point winners.

Best for the winners Kieran Twomey, Bill Curtin, Darragh O'Sullivan, Paddy Walsh, Conor Murphy, Evan O'Sullivan Shane Lyons, Jack Twomey and Diarmuid O'Sullivan.

For Fermoy Conor Quinn, Sean Power, Cormac Roche, Liam Coleman, James Molloy and Killian Fitzpatrick did well.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney, D Guiney, R O'Mahony,C Casey 0-2, K Twomey, B Curtin, Darragh O'Sullivan, P Walsh, C Murphy, S Lyons 1-1, O O'Sullivan 1-0, E O'Sullivan 0-4, J Kennefick 0-1, J Twomey 3-4, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1

FERMOY: C Quinn, G Murphy, R O'Callaghan, R O'Brien, S Power 0-1, C Condon, Cormac Roche 0-1, A Aherne, L Coleman 0-9 (0-6f, 0-3 '65's), J Molloy 0-2, D Lardner 0-1, C O'Brien, A O'Connor 0-2, M Flynn 0-1, K Fitzpatrick 0-2 Subs: C Murphy for R O'Callaghan (inj) C Murphy for M Flynn, Craig Roche for A O'Connor, C Cloney for L Coleman, C Lane for C O'Brien

REFEREE: John Molloy (Castlelyons)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY HL DIVISION 3

Ballyclough 4-21

Fermoy 2-8

Ballyclough were impressive winners over Fermoy.

Eric Delaney and Paudie Shanahan opened with a point each for the visitors. Ballyclough gained supremacy as the game progressed. Adam Finnegan with two points levelled.

Eric Delaney with another free edged Fermoy in front. Damian Buckley soloed through and goaled for the home side. By the end of the first quarter Ballyclough led 1-4 to 0-3.

Paudie Shanahan goaled for Fermoy after a three-man attack. Points for the winners by David Ludgate, Damian Buckley and Michael O'Callaghan opened up a lead 1-7 to 1- 4.

Trevor Grumbridge struck two Fermoy points. Ballyclough well on top in the half forward line tagged on four more points by half-time as they led 1-11 to 1- 6 at the break.

Further Ballyclough pressure on the restart saw Jack O'Shea place David Ludgate for a fine point. Eric Delaney kept Fermoy in touch from a free. Ballyclough's second goal came in the 42nd minute when Seán O'Leary worked well for Thomas O'Neill who netted from close range 2-13 to 1-7.

Damian Buckley had a goal and a point with Thomas O'Neill and David Ludgate adding minors as they were 3- 16 to 1-7 clear after 52 minute. Fermoy had a goal from a Fergal Ryan penalty.

Jack O'Mahony pointed with Thomas O'Neill having a goal and three points. Sean O'Leary concluded the scoring with an injury time point.

BALLYCLOUGH: B O'Neill, T Ducey, K McDonnell, S Walsh, C Duffy 0-1, D Finnegan, S Buckley, J O'Mahony 0-1, E Kelleher, D Ludgate 0-4, A Finnegan 0-2, D Buckley 2-3, J O'Shea, T Healy 0-1, T O'Neill 2-7 (0-3f) Subs: M O'Callaghan 0-1 for J O'Mahony (blood) J O'Mahony for M O'Callaghan, S O'Leary 0-1 for T Healy, C Walsh for T Ducey, T Ducey for D Buckley (inj)

FERMOY: R O'Callaghan, Cathal Murphy, G Mahon, C Carroll, S Kelleher, D O'Connell, C Cloney, Craig Murphy, E Delaney 0-4f, C Lane, P Walsh 0-1, P Shanahan 1-1, F Ryan 1-0 (pen), T Grumbridge 0-2, D Buckley

REFEREE: John O'Leary (Mallow)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY HL DIVISION 1

Ballyhooly 0-24

Harbour Rovers 0-16

An impressive second half display by Ballyhooly saw them run out worthy winners over Harbour Rovers.

The opening stages saw both sides enjoy their moments. Harbour Rovers were first into the action with Peter Condon (2) Dave Pyne and Stephen Condon with some fine points helping them move 0-4 to 0-1 in front by the seventh minute.

Ballyhooly quickly steadied the ship with Barry Johnson having two frees in quick succession to leave just a point between the teams by the 10th minute 0-4 to 0-3.

At this stage the home side were showing the greater urgency with Stephen Condon causing many problems in the full forward line. By the 24th minute they moved double scores in front 0-8 to 0-4.

They came very close to scoring the games opening goal when Jessie Walsh, Dave Pyne and Emmett Sheehan combined very well to set up Edmond Roche whose effort at goal went narrowly over the crossbar for a point.

Barry Johnson kept Ballyhooly in touch with a point but it was Harbour Rovers that stretched their lead to six points 0-11 to 0-5 when Stephen Condon reeled off two great points as the half time whistle approached. In injury time Barry Johnson completed the first half scoring with a free as Ballyhooly trailed at the interval by five points.

On the changeover Ballyhooly came out a transformed side. They took the game to their opponents from the offset with Eoghan Buckley, James Roche, Darragh O'Reilly, Seamus Roche, Barry Johnson, Gearoid Roche and the Linehan brothers very prominent throughout this half.

Four points on the spin by Barry Johnson (two), James and Seamus Roche set the trend as they reduced the deficit to 0-11 to 0-10 by the 36th minute.

Stephen Condon registered Harbour Rovers first score of this half soon after but at this stage the winners were showing the greater sharpness and were level when Barry Johnson and Fionn Hess had a point each by the 40th minute.

Over the next couple of minutes they were level at 0-13, 0-14 and 0-15 by the 49th minute. From there on Ballyhooly prevailed. They certainly struck a purple patch in the last 11 minutes with Barry Johnson (six), Seamus Roche, Seán Linehan and Gearóid Roche reeling off marvellous points as they recorded a fully deserved victory by an eight-point margin.

BALLYHOOLY: B Lombard, J Gowen, D O'Brien, John Roche, James Roche 0-2, E Buckley, S Roche 0-2, D O'Reilly, D Linehan, E Twomey, S Linehan 0-1, F O'Connell, D Collins, B Johnson 0-16 (0-14f), G Roche 0-2 Subs: M Burdett for D O'Brien (inj), F Hess 0-1 for E Twomey, C Crowley for F O'Connell (inj), B O'Driscoll for S Linehan (in)

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O'Sullivan, P Blackburne, B Gallagher, J Fogarty, J Fitzgibbon, T Condon, M Moloney, D Pyne 0-1, J Walsh, D O'Brien, E Sheehan, P Condon 0-2, E Roche 0-1, J O'Sullivan 0-1, S Condon 0-11 (0-8f) Subs: B O'Keeffe for J Fogarty, J Coughlan for D O'Brien, M Blackburne for J Walsh, J Blackburne for J Coughlan (inj), I O'Dwyer for P Condon (inj)

REFEREE: Peter Watson (Kildorrery)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY HL DIVISION 2

Newtownshandrum 1-12

Ballyhea 0-13

Newtownshandrum continued their unbeaten run after they were forced to see off a stern test from their great rivals Ballyhea at Newtownshandrum.

In a keenly contested encounter very little separated the sides. Newtownshandrum with two early points by Michael Maguire moved two clear but they were quickly pegged back when Kevin Hanley had points by the seventh minute.

The sides were also tied at 0-3 and 0-4 apiece when Jack Twomey, Kevin Hanley, Kevin O'Leary and Jordan Morrissey were on target with some sublime scores.

Ballyhea edged in front for the first time at the end of the first quarter when Christopher Hanley pointed under pressure and they moved two clear soon after when Evan Copps scored a great point.

However, their lead was short-lived with the home side striking for the games only goal in the 18th minute when a good delivery by Jack Twomey set up Cillian Quinn who cut through to score a cracking goal 1-4 to 0-6.

Ballyhea regrouped well and were back on level terms when Christopher Hanley pointed. Moments later they missed a goal scoring chance when the Newtown keeper Eric Moloney saved well from the inrushing Seán O'Kelly.

At the other end Newtownshandrum finished the half in a flurry with Cillian Quinn, Michael Maguire, Padraigh Noonan and Jack Twomey reeling off late points that helped them hold a 1-8 to 0-7 interval lead.

The second half was again keenly contested. The winners had some fine displays by Shane O'Leary, Tadgh Buckley, Eoin O'Connor, Kevin Coughlan, Jack Twomey, Padraigh Noonan, Michael Maguire and David O'Connor while Cathal Crowley, Eoin O'Sullivan, Adam Horan, Jordan Morrissey, Niall Crowley, Kevin Hanley, Seán O'Kelly, Evan Copps and Christopher Hanley were equally as effective for Ballyhea.

In the 33rd minute Ballyhea were awarded a penalty when Liam O'Shea was upended in the square but the resultant penalty by Kevin Hanley was well saved by the Newtown keeper Eric Moloney.

During this half Ballyhea tried hard to get back on terms, they created a number of goal scoring chances but it was Newtownshandrum that held firm for long periods as they maintained a three point cushion.

With less than five minutes of normal time remaining they led 1-12 to 0-12 – the second half points coming by Sean O'Kelly (4) Jack Twomey (2) Kevin Hanley, Michael Maguire and Padraigh Noonan for their respective sides.

Both teams battled hard for supremacy in the closing moments. Ballyhea had the lead down to two points when Adam Horan set up Jordan Morrissey for a long range point but this was the closest they got with Newtown holding on for a win in the end.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: E Moloney, M Curtin, S O'Leary, J Twohill, E O'Connor, T Buckley, K Coughlan, J Twomey 0-4, P Noonan 0-2, M Maguire 0-4 (0-2 '65's, 0-1f), D O'Connor, K O'Leary 0-1, C Quinn 1-1, C Quaid, B Pulis, Subs M Quinn for M Curtin (inj), C O'Brien for C Quinn, A O'Leary for K O'Leary, S O'Connor for B Pulis

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, M Crowley, C Crowley, L O'Shea, E O'Sullivan, A Horan, W Shanahan, Jordan Morrissey 0-2, N Crowley, S O'Kelly 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 '65'), K Hanley 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1 '65'), C Hanley 0-2, D O'Donoghue, M Mortell, E Copps 0-1, Sub C Duignan for L O'Shea (inj)

REFEREE: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY FL DIVISION 1

Charleville 3-9

Ballyhooly 0-5

Charleville assured themselves a place in the semi finals after they ran out worthy winners over Ballyhooly on Saturday evening at Ballyhooly.

From the offset the winners took a lead they would not relinquish. Darren Casey was upended in the square in the first minute and a penalty awarded that Mark Kavanagh expertly dispatched to the net and it helped them go on to hold a 1-3 to no score lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Ballyhooly who created a number of chances during the opening exchanges registered their first score in the 17th minute when Diarmuid Linehan pointed a free. However, it was the Rathluirc outfit that found scores mush easier to come by all through this half.

Mark Kavanagh added a point from a free and moments later he set up Simon Gleeson for a well taken point. In the 22nd minute they struck for their second goal when a sweeping movement involving Conor Buckley, Darren Casey and Mark Kavanagh resulted in David Forde finishing to the net from close range 2-5 to 0-1.

Ballyhooly added another point from a a Diarmuid Linehan free, but it was the winners that all both secured the points at stake at the end of normal time when Mark Kavanagh set up Darren Casey for a well taken goal as they were full value for their 3-5 to 0-2 interval lead.

Despite 12 points separating the teams Ballyhooly came out a much improved side for the second half. Diarmuid Linehan (three), Mark Kavanagh (two) and Darren Casey traded points by the 50th minute 3-8 to 0-5.

Charleville completed the scoring late in the game when Brian O'Connell pointed a free as they ran out convincing victors.

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith, M O'Flynn, J Kilcommons, D O'Sullivan, O O'Connell, J Meade, B O'Connell 0-1f, S Gleeson 0-1, S O'Sullivan, D Flynn, C Buckley 0-1, D Casey 1-2, S Buckley, M Kavanagh 1-4f, 1-0 pen), D Forde 1-0 Subs: B Forde for O O'Connell, O O'Callaghan for M Kavanagh,, R Barry for J Smith, C Smith for D Forde

BALLYHOOLY: A O'Driscoll, E Buckley, J Gowen, M Burdett, J Roche, S Roche, G Roche, S Linehan, B Johnson, C Crowley, D Linehan 0-5 (0-4f), B O'Driscoll, B Lombard, D Kiely, D Collins Subs: C O'Keeffe for J Gowen (inj), D O'Reilly for S Linehan, F Linehan for M Burdett, , R O'Gorman for J Roche, T Barrett for E Buckley

REFEREE: Dave O'Farrell (Mitchelstown)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY FL DIVISION 1

Killavullen 2-7

Ballyclough 1-10

Damian Buckley's point at the end of normal time saw Ballyclough share the spoils with Killavullen when they met in an entertaining encounter at Ballyclough on Sunday.

The opening stages saw Killavullen start at a hectic pace and two goals inside the opening 12 minutes saw them surge 2-0 to 0-2 in front. Their first goal came in the eight minute when Patrick Angland set up Mark Nagle whose effort at goal was saved on the line by the Ballyclough keeper Colm O'Neill with Nagle making no mistake from the rebound when he finished to the net from close range.

Eddie Cotter accounted for their second goal three minutes later after he linked up well with Padraigh Looney. As the half went on Ballyclough quickly got to grips.

A quickly taken free by Adam Finnegan set up Thomas O'Neill for a point and they came close to another goal scoring chance soon after when the Killavullen keeper James Angland saved well from Eoin Kelleher.

Nevertheless a good spell by the home side saw Dylan Finnegan and Eoin Kelleher have a point each that closed the margin to 2-0 to 0-5 by the 21st minute.

Killavullen's response was swift. Padraigh Looney and Eddie Cotter linked up well to set up Mark Nagle for a well taken point. In the closing moments Shane Buckley and Brian Cotter swapped a late point as Killavullen held a 2-2 to 0-6 interval lead.

On the changeover Ballyclough introduced substitute Damian Buckley into the forward line and he was quick to make his presence felt when scoring two fine points during the early exchanges.

At the other end Killavullen were also creating their fair share of chances with Padraigh Looney, Eddie Cotter and Colm Looney figuring on the scoreboard as they moved 2-5 to 0-8 clear by the 42nd minute.

Killavullen came close to a scoring a third goal soon after when Gary Lane was denied by a fine save by Ballyclough's Colm O'Neill. Nevertheless another point by Liam Fox moved them four clear entering the last quarter as they looked on course for victory.

The remainder of the game saw Ballyclough shade matters with Shane Buckley, Jack O'Mahony, Peter Carroll, Adam Finnegan, Thomas O'Neill, Dylan Finnegan and Damian Buckley finishing very strong.

In the 51st minute a good movement involving at least four players saw Damian Buckley finish to the net from a tight angle. The sides were level at 2-6 to 1-9 soon after when Dylan Finnegan kicked over for the home side.

With a place in the league semi finals up for grabs both teams battled hard for supremacy in the closing moments, Liam Cronin with a huge point from a '45' edged Killavullen ahead.

At the other end Damien Buckley had a goal scoring chance cleared off the line but at the end of normal time he punched over the equalising score that ensured they both had to settle for a share of the spoils.

KILLAVULLEN: J Angland, P Angland, F Magnier, B Norris, C O'Connor, L Cronin 0-1 '45', B Cotter 0-1, L Fox 0-1, M O'Connor, E Cotter 1-1, G Lane, C Carey, M Nagle 1-1, P Looney 0-1, C Looney 0-1 Sub: P Cronin for P Looney,

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill, K McDonnell, M Buckley, D Ludgate, P Carroll, J O'Mahony, S Buckley 0-1, Adam Finnegan 0-1f, T Healy, D McCarthy, D Finnegan 0-2, S O'Leary, T O'Neill 0-2, B Morrissey, E Kelleher 0-1 Subs: S Walsh for K McDonnell, D Buckley 1-3 for S O'Leary, J Moynihan for D McCarthy, C Duffy for T Healy,

REFEREE: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll)

REBEL ÓG COUNTY U17 C(3) HC

Shandrum 2-16

Fermoy 0-7

Shandrum with a well balanced side were comfortable winners over Fermoy.

Fermoy were first to score through Shane Coughlan. 'Shandrum with points by Liam O'Mahony, Cathal Ring and Christopher Dunne were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after eight minutes.

Fermoy keeper Harry Bates made a number of outstanding saves over the hour. Shandrum the Newtown-Dromina combination got on top in the half backline and midfield sectors ensuring plenty supply to their attack.

Luke McInerney placed Eoin Sheedy for a point with Turlough O'Neill making it 0-5 to 0-2. Jack Murphy pointed for Fermouy. A good run by Johnny Murphy led to a fine point that had the winners 0-6 to 0-3 clear.

Ben Reidy pointed after a '65 by Christopher Dunne. Shane Coughlan with a Fermoy point reduced the deficit 0-7 to 0-4. Christopher Dunne was denied by Harry Bates again. At half time the winners led 0-7 to 0-5.

Jack Murphy and Christopher Dunne (free) swopped a point. The winners had their first goal by Luke McInerney as they moved double scores clear entering the final quarter 1- 11 to 0-7.

Johnny Murphy (two) and Cathal Ring followed with points with Aidan McInerney with a late goal opening up a 2-15 to 0-7 lead. Darragh Ryan followed with a massive point.

In injury time Luke McInerney with a free completed the scoring. 'Shandrum now with wins over Courcey Rovers and Watergrasshill are on top of the table.

SHANDRUM: P J Noonan, P J Reidy, E Walsh, B Morrissey, P O'Connor, D Ryan 0-1, E Sheedy 0-1, J Hogan, T O'Neill 0-1, J Murphy 0-3, L McInerney 1-1 (0-1f), C Ring 0-3, C Dunne 0-4 (0-3f), L O'Mahony 0-1, B Reidy 0-1 Subs: C Finn for E Sheedy, B Farrissey for L O'Mahony, A McInerney 1-0 for B Reidy

FERMOY: H Bates, T Crowley, B Kissane, C Creed, L Lynch, C Hawe, K Bratchford, K Fitzgerald, J Murphy 0-2, S Twomey, C Ryan 0-1, P Flynn 0-1, N Howard, S Coughlan 0-3 (0-1f), G O'Connell Subs: J Dolan for K Fitzgerald, J Maher for G O'Connell, J O'Keeffe for P Flynn, N Quirke for J Murphy, L Waters for C Ryan

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)