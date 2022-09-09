Avondhu Junior A hurling championship semi-finalists to be decided this weekend

The four quarter-finals of the Avondhu JAHC take place this weekend, including three games on Sunday at three separate venues and all at different times

The Avondhu Divisional Board have fixed the four quarter-finals in the Hibernian Hotel JAHC this Saturday and Sunday. It is the first time ever that three quarter-finals have been scheduled on a Sunday at three separate venues and separate times.

Saturday September 10

Hibernian Hotel JAHC quarter-final

Ballyhooly v Killavullen, Castletownroche 6pm

The first quarter-final is on Saturday evening in Castletownroche at 6pm where neighbours Killavullen and Ballyhooly clash. Killavullen were in Group 3 along with Clyda Rovers and Castletownroche. Killavullen won their two games beating Clyda Rovers 3-14 to 4-10. They defeated Castletownroche by 2-27 to 1-11.

Ballyhooly were in Group 4 along with Charleville and Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels. Ballyhooly turned the tables on Charleville in their first game by 1-17 to 0-12. In 2021 Ballyhooly lost out to Charleville by a point at the same stage. In the second game in the group Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels defeated Ballyhooly 1-19 to 2-14. Gaels who had a 3-23 to 4-16 win over Charleville topped the group.

Killavullen have a youthful side but have a few injuries that maybe crucial on the day. The overall balance of Ballyhooly who have key players in James Roche, Barry Johnson, Eoin Buckley,Dan Roche, Darragh O'Reilly, David O'Brien and the Linehan brothers Diarmuid and Sean may just about see them advance.

Killavullen with Liam Cronin, Jamie Magner, Ronan Barry, Fionn Magner, Mikey O'Connor, Barry Murphy, Gary Lane, Padraigh Looney, Eoghan Buckley, Brian and Eddie Cotter can be relied upon to put in a huge battle. They were impressive winners over Clyda Rovers in their first game.

Sunday September 11

JAHC quarter-final

Shanballymore v Dromina, Buttevant 2pm

On Sunday the action gets underway at 2pm in Buttevant where Dromina face Shanballymore. Shanballymore were in Group 1 where they had a win over Araglin 0-19 to 1-9. They beat Fermoy 1-19 to 2-10. Shanballymore lost their third game to Harbour Rovers by 3-22 to 0-13. Shanballymore advance from the group as runner-up. They face a tough test in Dromina.

Dromina were in Group 2 along with Buttevant and Kilshannig. Dromina won their two games beating Kilshannig by 4-15 to 1-18 and they had a 0-21 to 1-10 victory over Buttevant. This could be a very evenly contested game. Dromina have a very good mixture of youth and experience. They may have a doubt about the fitness of David Jones through injury. Should Jones be available they would be expected to advance. They have very good players in Brian Buckley, Diarmuid Buckley, Conor Shanahan, Kevin Hayes, Paddy Hassett, Ger Hayes, Richard Morrissey, Luke Morrissey and Kieran Cagney.

Shanballymore will be looking for top displays from Sean Lynch, Darragh Palmer, Miceal Burke, Brian O'Reilly, Eoin McHugh, Jerome Fitzgerald, Jake Buckley, Billy O'Grady and the Sheedy brothers.

Sunday September 11

JAHC quarter-final

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Clyda Rovers, Ballyclough 4pm

The third game is at 4pm in Ballyclough where Clyda Rovers, who were in last year’s final, and Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels meet. Clyda Rovers lost to Killavullen but had a win over Castletownroche. They have an abundance of players but may have to lineout without the injured Chris Buckley. Key players for Clyda are Chris Kenny, Chris Buckley, Conor Flanagan, Cian O'Sullivan, Conor Corbett, Kevin Coffey, Ben Nyhan, James Graham, Cormac O'Reilly, Conor Roche, Sean Kelly, Darragh Buckley, Daniel O'Callaghan, Cian, Eoin, Aidan and David Walsh.

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels are very likely to have to lineout without their free taker Josh Quinn. They will look to Sean Killeen, Darren Fehin, Alan Ballentyne, Gearoid Healy, Paraic O'Shea, Seamie O'Callaghan, Daniel Relihan, Colin O'Brien, Josh Hudner Vincent Daly, Shane Coleman and the Hedigan brothers Shane and Michael.

Sunday September 11

JAHC quarter-final

Harbour Rovers v Kilshannig, Killavullen 6pm

The final game of the weekend is at 6pm in Killavullen where Harbour Rovers meet Kilshannig. These sides met in the JAHC final in 2020 with Harbour Rovers winning in extra-time.

Harbour Rovers had big wins in their group games. They overcame Fermoy 1-25 to 2-9 followed with a win over Araglin 3-25 to 0-12. In their third group game they overcame Shanballymore by 3-22 to 0-13.

Kilshannig were in Group 2 along with Dromina and Buttevant. They lost out to Dromina 4-15 to 1-18. In their second game they overcame Buttevant 3-18 to 3-15.

These sides will also meet in the County IAFC quarter-final the following week. In recent years Kilshannig have been to the forefront in the JAHC. They have a strong panel and with Killian O'Hanlon, Eanna O'Hanlon, Conor McMahon and Paddy Walsh back from injury they will be formidable opponents.

Kieran Twomey, Jack Twomey, Eoghan Burke, Bill Curtin, Colm O'Shea, Conor Murphy, Brian Guerin, Dermot Twomey. Eoin O'Sullivan, Jack Kearney Evan O'Sullivan and Darragh O'Sullivan are amongst their leading players.

Harbour Rovers who have dominated this championship in recent years have key players in Philip Blackburne, Sean Finn, Dave Pyne, Brian Gallagher, Darragh O'Brien, Padraigh Hannon John O'Sullivan and the Condon brothers, Thomas, Stephen and Peter.