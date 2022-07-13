Avondhu JAFC round-up: Buttevant off a flying start with big win over Killavullen

SYNERGY FERMOY CREDIT UNION AVONDHU JAFC

Buttevant 1-14

Killavullen 1-6

Buttevant got their Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC off to a winning start when they had an 8 point win over Killavullen in Doneraile on Sunday evening.

Killavullen who did well in the recent Division 1 FL final were expected to put in a huge effort. However, Buttevant dominated from the throw in. Mark Lenahan pointed within seconds and a foul on David Keane led to a pointed free by Mark Lenahan. Michael O'Neill pointed.

In the eighth minute O'Neill was provider for Diarmuid Doody who scored a great goal. Killavullen opened their tally in the 11th minute when Padraigh Looney pointed. Looney followed with a free and Jamie Magner had Killavullen back in the hunt when he pointed a free 1-3 to 0-3.

David Walsh soloed through and pointed. Good play by Eddie Cotter to Brian Cotter produced a fine save by Ronan Donovan. Good play by Mark Lenahan led to a point by Michael O'Neill.. Just before half-time Mark Lenahan pointed a free 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Buttevant continued to dominate on the changeover. They had four points in succession by Michael Walsh, Michael O'Neill, David Keane and Conor Hanlon as they moved 1-11 to 0-3 ahead by the 39th minute.

Killavullen battled to the end – they had a point by Billy Norris after good play by Michael O'Connor and Paul O'Sullivan. Both sides had a few wides. Mark Lenahan pointed a free for the winners in the 48th minute.

Killavullen's goal came late when Eddie Cotter put Michael O'Connor through. Both sides exchanged late points, but it was Buttevant who emerged winners.

BUTTEVANT: R Donovan, J O'Brien, N O'Riordan, M Walsh 0-1, D Walsh 0-1, Seamus Madigan, J Whelan, D Keane, M Lenahan 0-7 (0-4f), C O'Toole, M O'Neill 0-4 (0-2f), J Buckley, D Doody 1-0, C Hanlon 0-1, K Lenahan Subs: A Carey for D Walsh (inj) B O'Connor for M O'Neill, K Bowles for C Hanlon, Sean Madigan for J Buckley, S O'Callaghan for K Lenahan

BUTTEVANT: J Angland, P Angland, F Magner, J Cagney, C O'Connor, L Cronin, B Cotter, B Norris, M O'Connor 1-0, K Lane, E Cotter, P O'Sullivan, G Lane, J Magner 0-2f., P Looney 0-2 (0-1f) Subs: M Nagle 0-1 for G Lane (inj) C Lillis for P Looney (inj)

REFEREE: Denis Motherway (Ballygiblin)

Ballyhooly 3-13

Ballyclough 1-8

An impressive second half display by Ballyhooly saw them run out comprehensive winners over Ballyclough in the JAFC at Killavullen on Sunday evening.

The opening stages saw both teams set out their intentions. Ballyhooly were first into the action with Kevin Kiely causing many problems in the full-forward line and he accounted for two well taken points by the second minute.

A youthful Ballyclough side quickly settled. They worked the short passing to great effect and some well taken points by Adam Finnegan, Damian Buckley and Dylan Finnegan saw them get back on parity at 0-3 apiece by the 14th minute – the third Ballyhooly point coming by Seán Linehan after Fionn Hess and James Roche combined well.

The remainder of the half saw Ballyclough shade matters. In the 16th minute they struck for the games opening goal when a clearance by David Ludgate saw Dylan Finnegan win possession and he in turn set up his brother Aaron for a well taken goal.

Further pressure saw Adam Finnegan score a fine point before a great solo run out of the defence by Jack O'Mahony in the 19th minute saw him link up with Damian Buckley with the return pass to O'Mahony seeing him kick over a great point that made it 1-5 to 0-4.

Ballyhooly steadied the ship in the run up to the break and some well taken points by Kevin Kiely (two), James and Dan Roche left a point between the teams at the interval when trailing 1-6 to 0-8.

On the changeover Ballyhooly dominated matters totally with Éamonn O'Reilly, Seán Linehan, Gearoid Roche, Eoin Buckley, James Roche, Darragh O'Reilly and the Kiely brothers most effective.

They got off to a dream start when a delivery from out the field saw Denis Kiely finish to the net. Two minutes later Darragh O'Reilly was first to react to finish to the net when Kevin Kiely's effort for a point came back off the post that raced them 2-8 to 1-6 clear.

Ballyclough found it hard to make headway in this half and they added two more points by Tadgh Healy and Aaron Finnegan late in the game.

However, there was no denying Ballyhooly the manner of their victory with Kevin Kiely (two), Dan Roche and James Roche adding points before they had their third goal in injury time courtesy of Dylan Collins.

BALLYHOOLY: A O'Driscoll, J Gowen, E O'Reilly, E Twomey, G Roche, E Buckley, S Linehan 0-1, J Roche 0-2, F Hess, D Roche 0-2, B Johnston, B O'Driscoll, K Kiely 0-8 (0-4f), D Kiely 1-0, D O'Reilly 1-0 Subs: D O'Brien for J Gowen (inj),. D Collins 1-0 for B O'Driscoll, C Crowley for D Roche, D Cooney for D O'Reilly, B Lombard for F Hess

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill, K McDonnell, M Buckley, D Ludgate, C Moynihan, J O'Mahony 0-1, S Buckley, Adam Finnegan 0-3 (0-1f), T Healy 0-1, J O'Shea, D Finnegan 0-1, S O'Leary, E Kelleher, D Buckley 0-1, Aaron Finnegan 1-1 (0-1f) Subs: D McCarthy for J O'Shea, S Walsh for K McDonnell, D O'Neill for Adam Finnegan (inj), C Duffy for S O'Leary, S Curtin for S Walsh (inj)

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)

Fermoy 4-9

Clyda Rovers 1-11

Having drawn with Mallow last week, Fermoy's Junior footballers remain firmly in the hunt to reach the knockout stages of the Synergy Fermoy JAFC when they defeated Clyda Rovers at Castletownroche on Saturday evening.

The game was a lot closer than the score line suggests with Fermoy getting two goals in the last nine minute to emerge victors by a seven point margin. The opening stages saw both teams quick into the action.

Fermoy had early points by Ronan O'Brien and Arlene Aherne before Clyda Rovers hit the front in the 12th minute when Kevin Coffey, David Cooney and Darragh Buckley linked up well to set up Luke Brophy for a well taken goal 1-1 to 0-2.

Fermoy's response was instant. Arlene Aherne had a point before they struck for the first of their four goals in the 18th minute when the hardworking Daniel O'Flynn set up James Molloy who finished to the net from a tight angle 1-3 to 1-1.

The remainder of the half was keenly contested. Fermoy had some fine display by Jason Condon, Ronan O'Callaghan, Eoin Clancy, Luke Aherne, Gary O'Callaghan, Alan O'Connor, James Molloy, Daniel Flynn and Arlene Aherne while Colin Kelly, Michael Forde, Seán O'Callaghan, Seán O'Connell, Luke Brophy, Darragh Buckley, David Cooney and Kevin Coffey were equally as effective for the Rovers.

In the run up to the break the lead was down to the minimum when Luke Brophy, Ronan O'Callaghan and Sean O'Connell had points for their respective sides.

On the stroke of the half-time whistle Fermoy struck for a second goal when good work by Daniel O'Flynn set up Alan O'Connor who netted and in the process helped put a bit of daylight between the teams at the interval when leading 2-4 to 1-3.

On the changeover exchanges were again keenly contested. Ronan O'Callaghan, Sean O'Callaghan, Alan O'Connor, Kevin Coffey, Arlene Aherne and David Cooney traded points by the 43rd minute as Fermoy maintained a four point cushion 2-7 to 1-6.

At this stage Clyda Rovers were enjoying their fair share of possession and four splendid points in as many minutes by David Cooney (three) and Kevin Coffey set up a thrilling finish when they levelled matters at 2-7 to 1-10 with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Clyda Rovers, who lost their opening game to Kilshannig, needed to win to have any chance of making it to the knock-out stages. Instead it was Fermoy that rallied well in the closing stages.

In the 51st minute Darragh Daly won possession from Jason Condon's kick out and he soloed over 40 yards to score a cracking goal. Conor De Roiste followed with a great point before James Molloy and Aherne worked well to set up James Campion who netted that made it 4-8 to 1-10.

Ronan O'Callaghan and Kevin Coffey traded a pointed free in injury but in the end it was Fermoy that emerged deserving winners.

FERMOY: J Condon, R Corcoran. R O'Callaghan 0-3f, L Clancy, R O'Brien 0-1, E Clancy, L Aherne, S Power, G O'Callaghan, J Molloy 1-0, A O'Connor 1-0, D O'Flynn, D Daly 1-0, D Lardner, A Aherne 0-3 Subs: C De Roiste 0-1 for L Aherne (inj), J O'Sullivan for A O'Connor, J Campion 1-0 for S Power, M Flynn for G O'Callaghan

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, R Deane, R Flanagan, Sean Ronayne, C Dennehy, C Kelly, S O'Donoghue, S O'Callaghan 0-1, M Forde, L Brophy 1-2, K Coffey 0-3 (0-2f), D Buckley, D Cronin, D Cooney 0-4 (0-3f), S O'Connell 0-1 Subs: M McEntee for S O'Donoghue, R Willis for C Dennehy (inj), E Doherty for D Cronin, B Nyhan for D Cooney

REFEREE: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth)

Charleville 0-14

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 0-5

A physically stronger and a better equipped Charleville side emerged deserving winners over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels in the opening round JAFC at Ballyhea on Saturday evening.

Gaels started well with early points by Seán Killeen and Josh Quinn free. Gradually Charleville got on terms. They gained supremacy in the half backline and midfield sectors. The winners attack in regular supply had many wides.

Good play by Jack Callaghan led to a point by Jack Doyle on the run. In the 15th minute Gaels had a point by Donal Jones. At the water break Gaels led 0-3 to 0-1.

Jack Callaghan pointed a free on the restart. In the 18th minute Seán Buckley levelled after good play by James O'Brien, Jack Callaghan and Mark Kavanagh. Charleville edged ahead in the 19th minute when Darren Casey worked well for James O'Brien who pointed.

Jack Buckley soloed upfield and placed Jack Doyle for a fine point. Further Charleville pressure saw Darren Casey work well for Mark Kavanagh who pointed. Sean Buckley pointed in the closing moments following a four man attack as Charleville led at half time 0-7 to 0-3.

Gaels had just two points in the entire second half by Colin O'Brien. The winners made five substitutions in this half and added a further 0-7 to their half-time tally.

Their points came from Jack Callaghan (three), Danny Flynn (two), Jack Doyle and Joe Kavanagh. In the end the Rathluirc side were victors by a nine-point margin.

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith, O O'Connell, B O'Connell, M O'Flynn, J Barry, J Buckley, J Doyle 0-3, D Flynn 0-2, C Buckley, S Buckley 0-2, D Casey, S Gleeson, J O'Brien 0-1, M Kavanagh 0-1, J Callaghan 0-4f Subs: J Kavanagh 0-1 for M Kavanagh, Darren O'Sullivan for J Barry, D Forde for S Gleeson, S O'Sullivan for J O'Brien, B Forde for J Doyle

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: M Fitzpatrick, J Buckley, P O'Shea, T Morrissey, V Daly, S O'Callaghan, E Coleman, C O'Brien 0-2, D Jones 0-1, L Campbell, S Killeen 0-1, J Quinn 0-1f, N O'Callaghan, G Healy, J Hudner Sub: O Hudner for T Morrissey

REFEREE: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)