Avondhu JAFC round-up: Buttevant off a flying start with big win over Killavullen

Additional wins for Ballyhooly, Charleville and Fermoy in the competition

Buttevant's Diarmuid Doody celebrates scoring a goal against Killavullen during last weekend’s Synergy Fermoy Credit Union Junior A Football Championship clash in Doneraile Photo by Eric Barry

Buttevant's Diarmuid Doody celebrates scoring a goal against Killavullen during last weekend’s Synergy Fermoy Credit Union Junior A Football Championship clash in Doneraile Photo by Eric Barry

corkman

Pat Ryan

SYNERGY FERMOY CREDIT UNION AVONDHU JAFC

Buttevant 1-14

