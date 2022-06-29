Avondhu GAA: Mallow keep their semi-final hopes alive with big win over Kilworth

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY DIVISION 2 HL

Mallow 5-23

Kilworth 2-10

Mallow kept their chances of reaching the semi-finals firmly alive when a strong second half workout that saw them run out comprehensive winners over Kilworth on Sunday evening at Kilworth.

Played in wintry conditions Kilworth played with the aid of the strong wind in the opening half. However, it was Mallow that got to grips early on and helped by some well taken points by Fionn Heffernan (two), Mark Tobin, Dan Sheehan and Danny Buckley they raced into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead by the 13th minute.

As the half went on Kilworth settled. Michael Sheehan was denied a goal scoring chance when the Mallow keeper Éanna McInerney made a great save at the expense of a point.

The home side missed another chance soon after when Ryan McCarthy was narrowly wide. Nevertheless, they made amends in the 17th minute when Brian Casey finished to the net and they immediately followed with a well taken point by Michael Sheehan to force level at 0-6 to 1-3.

The momentum was now with the home side and they followed with a series of points by Michael O'Callaghan (2) Ryan McCarthy and Michael Sheehan as they moved 1-7 to 0-7 in front.

Mallow regrouped well in the closing moments. Mark Tobin with a goal from a free levelled matters with both teams adding a late point by Dan and Michael Sheehan that left it all to play for when tied at 1-8 apiece.

On the changeover Mallow wind assisted gained supremacy from the offset with John Healy, Sam Copps, Jimmy Glynn, Kevin O'Connell, Mark Tobin, Dan Sheehan, Ben Slattery, Fionn Heffernan and Danny Buckley in devastating form.

They reeled off points during the third quarter by Mark Tobin (three), Ben Slattery (two), Dan Sheehan (two), Charlie Carroll (two), Sam Copps, Jimmy Glynn and Kevin O'Connell with Fionn Heffernan also scoring two cracking goals that put the game firmly out of their opponents reach when leading by 3-20 to 1-8 by the 44th minute.

Kilworth battled away against the odds. Michael Sheehan had a goal from a free, but there was no denying Mallow victory with Kevin Taylor (two) and Charlie Carroll adding points before two goals in the last five minutes by Danny Buckley set them on their way to a easy victory in the end.

MALLOW: E McInerney, D Murphy, J Healy, L Daly, S Copps 0-1, Daniel Sheehan, J Glynn 0-1, M Tobin 1-6 (1-3f, 0-1 '65'), K O'Connell 0-1, C Carroll 0-3, B Slattery 0-2, Dan Sheehan 0-4, K Taylor 0-2, D Buckley 2-1, F Heffernan 2-2 Subs: E Healy for Daniel Sheehan (inj), C.J Palmer for M Tobin, S O'Connell for D Murphy, G Egan for F Heffernan

KILWORTH: K Heggtveit, J McCarthy, J Horgan, T Collins, C Hynes, S O'Brien, T Dunne, M O'Callaghan 0-2, R Jordan, B Casey 1-0, B Tobin, D O'Regan, M Sheehan 1-7 (1-4f), R O'Riordan, R McCarthy 0-1 Subs: Cathal Donnellan for R O'Riordan, J Foley for R Jordan, J Aherne for B Casey (inj), A Sheehan for R McCarthy, J Tobin/Allen for C Hynes

REFEREE: John Aherne (Araglin)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY DIVISION 2 HL

Kildorrery 2-16

Castletownroche 1- 9

A well balanced Kildorrery side were impressive winners over Castletownroche in wet conditions at Castletownroche.

Dayne O'Neill and Gerry McCarthy exchanged an early point. Kildorrery hit another point before Castletown had a goal by Mark O'Callaghan. Jonathan O'Callaghan made some very good saves for the home side.

Kildorrery with quick-fire points by Luke Keating (two) and Eamonn O'Connor moved 0-5 to 1-1 ahead. Luke Keating pointed a free with Dayne O'Neill replying.

The sides were also level 1-4 to 0-7. Kildorrery gained the upper-hand and a succession of points followed by a Richie Hurley goal in the 29th minute had the 'Hill' 1-12 to 1-5 clear at the break.

Luke Keating added two points on the early resumption. Mark O'Callaghan and Aidan O'Leary replied for the home side 1-12 to 1-9 entering the final quarter.

Keating pointed a '65 with Seán Cunningham making it 1-14 to 1-9. Dave Kelly had a late goal for winners who ran out victors by a 10 point margin.

KILDORRERY: S Walsh, C O'Sullivan, W Coffey, A Palmer, M Walsh-O'Grady, S Coughlan, A Crowley, T O'Sullivan, R Hurley 1-0, D Hunter, L Keating 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 '65'), J McCarthy 0-2, D Kelly 1-3 , E O'Connor 0-2, K Hurley Subs: S Cunningham 0-2 for K Hurley, J Magner for J McCarthy, C Walsh-O'Grady for E O'Connor, D Mullins for C O'Sullivan, P O'Flynn for R Hurley

CASTLETOWNROCHE: J O'Callaghan, L McGrath, S Sugrue, A O'Donovan, J Relihan, M Browne, J Linehan, N O'Brien 0-1, A O'Leary 0-1, M O'Callaghan 1-4 (0-2f), S Mullane, D O'Neill 0-3 (0-1f), P Madden, L Farrell, L Sugrue

REFREE: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth)

CAVANAGH’S FERMOY DIVISION 1 FL FINAL

Charleville 1-12

Killavullen 1-10

Following a keenly contested final at Buttevant last week in Charleville with a strong showing in the last ten minutes overcame a gallant Killavullen side.

As the scoreline suggests very little separated the teams with the issue in doubt right till the final whistle. The opening stages saw Charleville quick to set out their intentions.

They totally dominated the opening quarter, gaining supremacy in the key half backline and midfield sectors while their entire forward line gelled very well as a unit and it resulted in Mark Kavanagh (three), Darren Casey and James O'Brien having points by the 14th minute that moved them 0-5 to 0-1 in front and it was felt they they would run out very easy winners.

As the half went on Killavullen got to grips. Their backline tightened up greatly, while at the other end Eoghan Buckley, Jamie Magner and Padraigh Looney thundered into the tie.

Jamie Magner had a point from a free in the 19th minute. From the resultant kick-out Killavullen won possession at midfield and a good movement set up Padraigh Looney who kicked a great point.

Jack Doyle and Padraigh Looney traded a point before Killavullen with limited possession so far in this half hit the front in the 27th minute when a Charleville attack was intercepted by Jamie Magner and following great solo run Magner picked out Padraigh Looney.

His effort at goal was saved by the Charleville keeper Jessie Smith but the rebound fell kindly into the path of Jamie Magner who finished to the net from close range 1-4 to 0-6.

At the end of normal time Charleville got back on level terms when Mark Kavanagh pointed a free and it was all to play for in the second half when they were deadlocked at 1-4 to 0-7.

On the changeover Killavullen started in a very determined manner. They created most of the running for 20 minutes of this half. Wing-back Cian O'Connor got the scoring underway with a great point before Padraigh Looney with a free opened up a two point game in the 35th minute.

Charleville created a goal scoring opportunity soon after when Darren Casey cut through the Killavullen backline but was denied by a timely interception by keeper James Angland.

Charleville got their second half account up and running when Mark Kavanagh pointed a free in the 41st minute. Killavullen's response was immediate.

Jamie Magner converted a free before good work by Eddie Cotter and Padraigh Looney saw substitute Darragh O'Grady kick over to help his side hold a fully deserved 1-8 to 0-8 lead by the 46th minute.

In a thrilling finish Killavullen sensed victory as Charleville upped their efforts greatly as they tried hard to get back on terms once again with Jack Kilcommons, Jack Doyle, Jack Meade, Conor Buckley, Darren Casey, Seán Buckley, Mark Kavanagh and 'man of the match' Danny O'Flynn finishing strongly.

The Rathluirc outfit had two points in as many minutes before they struck for a vital score in the 51st minute when great work up along the flank by Jack Doyle saw Sean Buckley finish a fine goal to the net as they moved 1-10 to 1-8 clear.

Their lead was increased to three points two minutes later when Jack Doyle and Danny O'Flynn combined well to set up James O'Brien for a well taken point. Killavullen refused to yield.

Padraigh Looney scored a fine point under pressure from the Charleville defence. However, the Charleville defence stood firm in the closing stages as they kept the Killavullen forwards at bay.

Mark Kavanagh and Padraigh Looney traded a late free, but it was Charleville that held on for a close win in the end. After the game North Cork Board Treasurer John Roche presented the cup to the winning captain Jack Meade.

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith, B O'Connell, J Kilcommons, M O'Flynn, J Barry, J Meade, J Doyle 0-1, S O'Sullivan, C Buckley 0-1, D O'Flynn, D Casey 0-1, S Gleeson, S Buckley 1-0, M Kavanagh 0-7f. J O'Brien 0-2 Subs: D Forde for J Barry, O O'Connell for S O'Sullivan

KILLAVULLEN: J Angland, P Angland, F Magner, J Cagney, C O'Connor 0-1, L Cronin, B Cotter, E Buckley, M O'Connor, K Lane, B Norris, E Cotter, C Looney, J Magner 1-2 (0-2f) P Looney 0-6 (0-4f) Subs: D O'Grady 0-1 for B Norris, G Lane for C Looney

REFREE: Colm Maher (Buttevant)