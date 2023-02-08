Avondhu GAA Board confirms league fixtures and championship draws

The first meeting of the Avondhu GAA Board of 2023 was held on Wednesday night in Mallow Sports Complex.

League grouping were announced for the coming season. Championship draws were also made with some draws held over. Four members were elected to the Management Committee: Liam Hanley (Doneraile) Tom Barrett (Castletownroche) John Twomey (Kilworth) and John O'Donnell (Charleville).

League groupings are as follows:

Division 1 HL

Ballyhea, Ballyhooly, Charleville, Clyda Rovers, Dromina, Harbour Rovers, Shanballymore, Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels, Killavullen,. There will be no semi finals.

Division 2 HL

Group 1

Newtownshandrum Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Kilworth, Buttevant, Mallow, Kildorrery.

Group 2

Ballygiblin, Fermoy, Doneraile, Castletownroche, Araglin Kildorrery. There will be no semi finals.

Group 3 HL

6 teams 5 matches: Killavullen, Ballyclough, Milford, Clyda Rovers, Charleville, Dromina.

Division 1 FL

7 teams 6 matches: Charleville, Killavullen, Kilshannig, Fermoy, Ballyhooly, Mallow, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels.

Division 2 FL

6 teams 5 matches: Glanworth, Deel Rovers, Shanballymore, Clyda Rovers, Araglin, Doneraile

Division 3 FL

6 teams 5 matches. Grange, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Kildorrery, Buttevant, Killavullen, Mitchelstown

League games for 2023 will start as follows Football last weekend in February. Hurling the first weekend in March.

The Division 1 HL semi-finals held over since last year will be played this Sunday, February 12. Harbour Rovers v Killavullen, Mourneabbey 12 noon Kilshannig v Liscarroll / Churchtown Gaels Sunday, February 12 2.15pm in Ballyhea.

Well known Fermoy clubman Tommy O'Brien will be presented with the 2022 'Hall of Fame' at a function in Quay's Bar Fermoy this Friday, February 10t at 8.45pm

Hibernian Hotel JAHC

12 teams, 3 groups of four. Top two teams in each group to qualify with the best two advancing to the semi finals and the remaining four playing a quarter final. Group 1 Dromina, Kilshannig, Killavullen, Charleville. Group 2 Buttevant, Liscarroll/CHurchtown Gaels, Ballyhea, Clyda Rovers. Group 3 Ballyhooly, Araglin, Shanballymore, Harboir Rovers.

Round Robin dates week end August 6. August 13 and September 3. In the knockout stages repeat pairings will be avoided where possible.

Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC

Three groups Group1 Clyda Rovers, Kilshannig, Mallow, Fermoy Group 2 Charleville, Killavullen, Ballyclough Group 3 Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Kilworth, Ballyhooly

Round Robin games on week end July 30, August 20 and September 10.

JB FC (2) 3 quarter finals

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v Mitchelstown,Kildorrery v Killavullen, Buttevant v Glanworth

Semi final Fermoy (bye) v Liswcarroll/Churchtown Gaels or Mitchelstown

JBHC(2)

Two Groups, Top two in each group to final.

Group 1 Kilworth, Kildorrery, Newtownshandrum,

Group 2 Fermoy, Mallow, Ballygiblin.

JBFC (1) straight knockout

Abbey Rovers (Bye) v Grange v Ballyhea, Araglin v Deel Rovers. Abbey Rovers v Shanballymore/Doneraile.

JBHC (1)

Three teams. One group top two to finals Teams Doneraile, Castletownroche, Ballyclough.