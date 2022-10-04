Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Another city showdown awaits in the Cork senior football final

Noel Horgan

Nemo Rangers and a double-chasing St Finbarrs will go head-to-head in the County Senior Football Final later this month

Steven Sherlock of St Finbarrs Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Steven Sherlock of St Finbarrs Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Steven Sherlock of St Finbarrs Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Steven Sherlock of St Finbarrs Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

corkman

Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s will contest the county premier senior football final on the last weekend in October following their victories over Ballincollig and Castlehaven respectively in the double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

As with the hurling decider involving the Barrs and Blackrock next Sunday week, it means the football showpiece will feature two clubs with an illustrious tradition, having collected 32 titles between them in the past.

Privacy