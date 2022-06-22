All too easy for Freemount in accounting for Rathpeacon

COUNTY JBHC QUARTER-FINAL

Freemount 3-18

Rathpeacon 0-2

A slicker Freeemount had little difficulty in accounting for Rathpeacon in the County JBHC quarter-final at Glantane.

There was much to admire to like about the winners hurling, the Duhallow outfit looked sharper, a hard working defence coupled with a clinical and adventurous attack. An early goal from Páidí Collins gave Freemount the best possible start to what emerged as a one-sided affair.

Rathpeacon raised their game briefly with points by Richard O’Riordan and Brendan Aherne only for the city side to lose their shape. Meanwhile Freemount demonstrated a clear sense of purpose, Michael O’Callaghan netting a pair for Freemount to enjoy a 3-10 to 0-2 grip at the break.

The second half continued in a similar vein, Freemount dropping a gear yet they kept Rathpeacon scoreless. That ensured the game was well and truly beyond doubt, Freemount adding a sequence of points in a lopsided confrontation.

Interestingly Freemount and Rathpeacon renew rivalry this Saturday in the semi-final of the County JBFC.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey, J Walsh, S O’Callaghan, S McSweeney; C Broderick, M Ballentyne, R McAulliffe; T Nunan, D Curtin 0-5; K O’Connor, S Fehin 0-5, P Curtin 0-4, M O’Callaghan 2-2, P Collins 1-2, D Flynn. Subs. S Broderick, C Walsh, M McSweeney, T O’Shea

RATHPEACON: P O’Neill; S Aherne, C Dillon, J Twohig, C Dalton, R O’Riordan 0-1, P Daly; B Aherne 0-1, J Wiseman; B Hallisey, S Burke, E Hawe, P O’Connell, E Leahy, K Fury

REFEREE: C Maher (Buttevant)