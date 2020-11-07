All to play for in old firm clash

We didn't really know what to expect from Kerry when they took to the field against Cavan last Sunday.

With no competitive game played since last March, and Covid 19 playing havoc with training, Kerry would have been forgiven for being a bit ring rusty. To be fair, Cavan's preparations were equally as disorderly, if not more so, and it reflected on their overall performance.

Kerry, on the other hand, were played some great stuff. Once they settled down to their task they performed with a hunger and vigour that was very pleasing on the eye. Like their male counterparts, the Kerry ladies have found a new steel to their defence that may have been missing in the recent past. They hunted in packs, and for the most part they were very disciplined in the tackle.

Kerry now move on to a much bigger challenge when they face last years All Ireland semi-finalists Cork in a winner takes all clash. Quite simply, the victor will make the All-Ireland semi-final. A win for Kerry will see them automatically through, whereas if Cork are successful, they are certain to beat Cavan in Round 3 as well. Kerry's task ahead is crystal clear; win or go home.

Like nearly every other team in the country, the word coming from the Cork camp is that their training has also been affected by Covid 19, and that their preparation has been hampered as a result.

Cork's manager Ephie Fitzgerald has expressed serious reservations about the playing of the championship as well, although the Rebel camp has been remarkably quiet since Fitzgerald originally made those comments last September. The old proverb, 'beware of a silent dog and still water', springs to mind.

Although it would be fair to say that Cork aren't at the level of their legendary 2005 - 2016 team, they are still one of the top three teams in the country. Dublin have taken their mantle as the top dog at this stage, but to dismiss Cork as a spent force would be churlish and unwise.

As recently as last year the Rebelettes claimed the National League Division 1 title with victory over Galway, and they reached the All-Ireland semi-final afterwards, only for the Tribeswomen to exact revenge that day. They also contested the All-Ireland final in 2018, but Dublin had too much for them and claimed the silverware after an epic contest.

Once again Cork showed some great form in this year's league, and they looked odds on to reach a place in the final as they sat jointly at the top of the table with Galway after four wins out of the five games they played. Their only blip was a four-point defeat to Donegal in their very last game before lock down in March.

The recent history between Cork and Kerry hasn't been very kind from a Kerry point of view. A twelve point winning margin in 2018 (5-13 to 2-10) might have slightly flattered Cork, but they followed it up last year with a comprehensive sixteen point (3-16 to 0-9) hammering at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Central to the Cork victories was their powerful full forward Saoirse Noonan who marked her senior championship debut in the 2018 final with a haul of 2-2, and she followed up a year later with a return of 1-2.

Noonan, who is also an Irish soccer international, will once again be stationed at full forward next Saturday, and Aislinn Desmond will need to keep close tabs on her if Kerry are to be in with a chance of winning.

Noonan isn't the only danger in the Cork full-forward line, and Orla Finn can also be lethal on her day. If you add Libby Coppinger, Doireann, Ciara, and Aine Terry O'Sullivan, then that's a seriously potent mix that the Kerry defence has to deal with.

The midfield battle will be intriguing. Kerry lined out with a partnership of Lorraine Scanlon and Megan O'Connell against Cavan, and they both acquitted themselves quite well. Eilish O'Leary could be a good option off the bench.

The Cork middle is strong with Mairead O'Callaghan an athletic and physical campaigner. She is likely to be joined by either Niamh Cotter or Breda O'Sullivan. It's almost a cliché to say that winning the midfield exchanges is vital, but if Kerry don't break even then the probability is that Cork will win.

Cork will have plenty to worry about when it comes to picking up the Kerry forwards. Maybe in the past they have had an easier task as the Kingdom relied on a couple of players to find their scores, but now there is a much more even spread of dangerous characters that can cause damage.

In all likelihood, Cork's best defender Mellissa Duggan will pick up Kerry's ace score getter Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. This may negate one danger from a Cork viewpoint, but they will also have the headache of trying to figure out who to put on Hannah O'Donoghue, Siofra O'Shea, and Anna Galvin et al. To be fair, Cork have experienced defenders like Shauna Kelly and Aisling Hutchings, but the Kerry forward line were silky smooth against Cavan.

Getting enough ball in to the forwards could be Kerry's biggest challenge. Cork have always been physical, and in the recent past they have eventually ground Kerry down. The Kingdom cannot allow this to happen on Saturday. Kerry will also need to convert at least 80% of the scoring chances that they create. If they do so, they will have a punchers chance.

Verdict: Cork