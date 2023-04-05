All-Ireland Club hurling champions celebrated at Ballygiblin victory social

Ballygiblin players celebrate after their side’s victory in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Championship Hurling Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Last Friday the players, mentors and supporters celebrated the victory at the club’s annual social, where the club was thanked by Finbarr McCarthy for the ‘This one is for Paudie’ banner at the final, in memory of the Cork sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer who had just a week earlier from his injuries sustained in a road traffic collision on December 30 last year

Up to 400 people attended the Ballygiblin GAA Victory Social in the Firgrove Hotel on Friday where amongst the guests were Kieran Leddy, CEO Munster GAA Council, Mark Sheehan, County Board Chairman, and Arthur O’Keeffe, Avondhu Board Chairman. Finbarr McCarthy of County Sound was MC for the event.

Ballygiblin Chairman Liam O’Doherty welcomed the gathering paying tribute to all who helped the club to their All Ireland success just a few months ago. Players Killian Roche and Kieran Duggan made a presentation to team coaches Ronan Dwane and Dave Moher. Dwane and Moher then made the presentation to the Players Player of the year James Mullins and the supporters player of the year Shane Beston/Joseph O’Sullivan.

Presentations were made to players who figured with Corkm, namely Mark Keane, Joseph O’Sullivan, Cathail O’Mahony, Darragh Flynn. Eamon Keane accepted Mark’s presentation in his absence.

Fionn Herlihy, Sean O’Sullivan and Barry Coffey made a presentation to the backroom team of Nicola Warren, Grainne Lynch, Eibhlin O’Brien, Marie O’Doherty and Maura O’Doherty. Club physios David Norris and Killian Finn were also made a presentation. Others who did a lot of work during the games with water, hurleys etc. including Niall Herlihy, Tom Molan, Eddie Barry and Eoin Burke were also recognised. Others to be recognised were Sean Hennessy (van driver), Seamus Barrett (Twitter), Brian Molan (Treasurer), Liam O’Doherty (Chairman) and John Hennessy (Secretary).

Avondhu Board Chairman Arthur O’Keeffe in his address thanked the club for the kind invitation. Ballygiblin are the first team from the Avondhu Division to win the All Ireland JHC title he stated. He was present at many of the games and felt when they got out of Cork they did very well and he was confident they would be All Ireland champions. To play in two All-Ireland finals in two years, to win two Munster titles and two County JHC titles is some achievement.

Mark Sheehan, County Board Chairman, congratulated all involved with Ballygiblin over the past two years. Yer display in the county final was excellent and Ballygiblin dominated in Munster and the All Ireland series without conceding a goal. He paid tribute to the club for their support of the Rebel Bounty draw and he wished the club every success in their upcoming pitch development.

Kieran Leddy C.E.O Munster GAA Board a native of Araglin also spoke. He thanked the club for their invitation and he spoke of the great games between Ballygiblin and Araglin down through the years.

Mark Sheehan and Kieran Leddy presented the County, Munster and All Ireland medals to the panel who came forward: Christopher Noonan, Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy, James Mullins, Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Killian Roche, Ryan Donegan, Darragh Flynn, Joseph O’Sullivan, Shane Beston, Cathail O’Mahony, Sean O’Sullivan, Dean Barry, Jodi Finn, Cian O’Brien, Jack Lewis, Brian O’Gorman, Kieran Duggan, Dillon Sheehan, Aaron O’Brien, John O’Donoghue, Pa Molloy, Kevin Bowler, Dylan Reidy-Price, Shane Doyle, Sean O’Doherty, Diarmuid Allen, Sean O’Dwyer, Adam Barry, Diarmuid Lynch. James Luddy, James Crotty, Noel Fitzgerald, Kieran O’Doherty, Michael Roche, Cormac Luddy. Shane O’Brien, Mark Walsh, Aidan Donegan, Diarmuid Noonan, Darren O’Donoghue along with Colin English and George Pendle currently out of the country.

Finbarr McCarthy, on behalf of County Sound, spoke of the late Paudie Palmer. Paudie had done many commentaries on Ballygiblin games over the past two years. He had a great bond with the club. Finbarr thanked Ballygiblin club for the banner at the All Ireland final ‘This one is for Paudie’

The final event of the night was the draw for the pitch development. Initially it was intended to sell 2,500 tickets at €50 each. Mark Sheehan and Kieran Leddy conducted the draw. A total of 2,443 tickets were sold which was a massive effort led by Padraigh Donegan and Paul Horgan. Five prizes were drawn: 1st Prize Toyota winner Willie O’Brien, Tavern Lower Cork St Mitchelstown; 2nd prize €1000 Michelle Brennan Ballygiblin; 3rd prize €1000 Eamon O’Brien, Glenduff, Mitchelstown; 4th prize €500 Shauna Hennessy, Kilshanna, Mitchelstown; 5th prize €500 Michael Herlihy, Ballygiblin.