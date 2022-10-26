Aidan Walsh says it is ‘massive’ for Kanturk to be able to call themselves a dual senior club

Kanturk captain Aidan Walsh praised the spirit of his team as all the homework undertaken came right on sampling success at the home of Cork GAA.

It's pure relief, third time lucky to get over the line is huge, so disappointed in the past two years.

Sometimes teams get another go after a defeat, thankfully it worked OK, we had a tough semi final against Cill na Martra and knew coming into today that we were facing another passionate club.

We did put in a performance but I thought we played well in patches, capable of performing much better.

A rehearsed plan paid dividends, Kanturk storming out of the traps early, the ball taken down the throat of the Bantry defence for a well struck goal by Ryan Walsh.

“It was a tactic we had from the throw-in, go straight at it and capitalize on a goal chance. We got good pace, off the shoulder running, we placed an emphasis on making sure the ball went dead rather than falling short and allowing the opposition to counter attack. We were strong on restarts, lucky to have a middle eight that are over six foot.

Though Kanturk controlled possession, Bantry were hanging in and well positioned for the restart only to Kanturk to hold their measure and limit the opposition to three second half points

“We went in at half time, up two points, everybody was a bit down ,we knew we were a better side and duly responded,” he said.

Lesser teams could have folded on previous losses to both Knocknagree and Newmarket yet Kanturk demonstrated an extraordinary will to win.

“A new management and coach brought freshness to the setup, instilling into us to forget about the previous years. The big message was to do our job, all about reaching our targets, all those messages allowed us to remain tuned and play in the present, not worrying about the clock, keep pushing on and get the next score, that's been drilled into us all year, thankfully rewarded with silverware.

Walsh is no stranger to county final day and featured on Kanturk, Duhallow and CIT teams.

“Its been 13 finals at adult level, won six and lost seven, I have been lucky, played with great lads and groups down through the years. We won our first county in 2011, that was playing Junior A Football and also playing Lower Intermediate Hurling, now to call ourselves a dual senior club is just massive,” he said.

“When one starts off at anything, you want to leave it in a better place, thankfully, that's happening for Kanturk, keep driving and pushing on in 2023 on attempting to reach the top tier in Cork football,” said Aidan.

Looking ahead, Kanturk take a familiar road in the Munster Club championship, a road that ultimately yielded the All Ireland Hurling title four years ago.

“In 2017, we won a county hurling against Mallow, onto Munster, it all began to roll, it became one of the best years in our lives on progressing to win the All Ireland. We will worry about Munster later in the week, we have a good group, a small club with tight numbers, it will be all about getting the body right for another journey,” said Walsh.

“What I 've noticed this year, every fellow is at training 30-45 minutes before the start, nobody is arriving at the appointed time that's an indication players enjoy coming, its pleasure to be involved with them, we've won a lot, still a mixture of young and experienced players that remain hungry for more success,” he concluded.