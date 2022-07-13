Aghada see off Rockchapel in Cork SFL semi-final thriller

Aghada saw off Rockchapel in the Division 2 semi-final Photo by Sportsfile

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2 SEMI-FINAL

Aghada 5-7

Rockchapel 3-11

This County SFL Division 2 semi-final at Rostellan on Sunday was highly exciting. It produced 8 goals in brilliant sunshine.

Both sides had their moments. Dan Creedon opened the scoring. Seamus Hickey with a well taken goal had 'Rock' ahead after three minutes. Jimmy McAuliffe added a point for the Duhallow side.

Aghada had a goal by Aaron Berry after good play by Charlie Terry and Tim Hartnett 1-1 each. Nicholas Linehan pointed a free in the 13th minute. Two minutes later Shane Bennett goaled after good play by Dan Creedon Jake O'Donoghue and Diarmuid Byrne 2-1 to 1-2 at the water break.

On the restart Pearse O'Neill had an early point. Nicholas Linehan pointed a free for the Duhallow side. Aghada hit a purple patch and four rapid points had them double scores ahead 2-6 to 1-3.

Rockchapel battled back well. They had a goal by Mikey McAuliffe after good play by Jack Curtin, Seamus Hickey and Kevin Collins.

Further pressure by Rockchapel saw them force level when Cormac Curtin goaled after great play by Jack Curtin and Brian Carroll with Jack Curtin taking the return pass and placing Cormac Curtin who levelled at 2-6 to 3-3.

A foul in Seamus Hickey led to another pointed free by Cormac Curtin. Aghada keeper Ciaran O'Shea saved well from Jimmy McAuliffe. Jack Curtin followed with a late point as the 'Rock' were 3-5 to 2-6 ahead at half-time.

Early on the restart Kevin Collins and Nicholas Linehan had points for Rockchapel 3-7 to 2-7. Aghada had a goal; after a short kickout and the sides were level. The Imokilly side dominated. There were no further scores as they were deadlocked 3-7 each at the second water break.

On the restart Aghada had two quick goals by Eddie Leahy and Dan Creedon as they moved 5-7 to 3-7 clear. Rockchapel made a huge recovery. They had four unanswered points by Cormac Curtin (three) and Seamus Hickey. Time ran out and Aghada advanced to the county final.

AGHADA: C O'Shea, J Norris 0-1, A O'Connell, K O'Shea, T Hartnett 0-1, J O'Donoghue, J Tynan, P O'Neill 0-1, C Terry, A Berry 1-0, D Creedon 1-3 M Russell, D Byrne, S Bennett 2-0, A Hogan 0-1 Subs: R Murphy for P O'Neill, E Leahy 1-0 for A Hogan, D Leahy for C Terry, A Stafford for J Norris

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney, B Carroll, D O'Callaghan, N O'Callaghan, P Curtin, S Curtin, D Carroll, S Hickey 1-1, M O'Keeffe, J O'Callaghan, M McAuliffe 1-0, C Curtin 1-4 (0-4f), N Linehan 0-3f, J Curtin 0-1, J McAuliffe 0-1 Subs: Subs K Collins 0-1 for D Carroll, L Collins for J McAuliffe, S Geaney for J Curtin (inj) J Curtin for N Linehan

REFEREE: Brian Sweeney (Erins Own)