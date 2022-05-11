Aghabullogue’s Colm Gillespie to captain minor footballers against Kerry in Tralee

Aghabullogue's Colm Gillespie, in action here against Limerick last year, will captain the Cork minor footballers against Kerry on Thursday evening Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

Cork minor football manager Michael O’Brien of Ballincollig has named his starting fifteen to fact the Kingdom in Thursday evening’s Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7pm.

O’Brien has named Aghabullogue’s Colm Gillespie as captain. He’s due to line out in midfield for the Rebel County and represents the sole starter from last year's campaign still in place. Nemo Rangers Brian Hayes had played as a sub in last year’s final.

Cork (v Kerry): Josh Woods (Valley Rovers), Gearóid Daly (Mallow), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), Shane O’Connell (Castlehaven), James Burke (Douglas), Aaron Cullinane (Clonakilty), Colm Gillespie (Aghabullogue) Captain, Alan O’Connell (Kilshannig), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Brian Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), Gearóid Kearney (Kinsale), Olan O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), Mark Kelleher (Mallow) Subs: Eoin O’Flynn (Douglas), Conor Fitzpatrick (Kinsale), Mark O’Sullivan (Bantry), Colm Clifford (Éire Óg), Neville O’Leary (Douglas), Colm Geary (Kilshannig), Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile)

Kerry boss James Costello has also named his starting fifteen to face the Rebels in Tralee.

Kerry (v Cork): Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes), Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds), Liam Evans (Keel), Darragh O Connor (Kenmare), Fionn Murphy (Rathmore), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets), Jack O Sullivan (Brosna), Donagh O’Sulllivan (Dromid Pearses), Cormac Dillon (Duagh), Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott), Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore), James Fitzgerald (Lispole) Subs: Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks), Joshua Coffey (Beaufort), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Thomas Ashe (Annascaul), John Burke (Laune Rangers), Darren Allman (Kenmare), Darragh O Connor (Beaufort), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes), Liam O Neill (Cromane)

Victory over the old-enemy on the John Joe Sheehy Road will see the Rebels advance to the Munster final, which won’t this year be played as curtain raiser to the senior final, instead taking place as a stand-alone fixture on Wednesday, June 1.

Defeat wouldn’t be the end of the line either, as Cork would simply play another semi-final against Tipperary on Thursday week (May 19) in Semple Stadium for a place in the decider.