A break really is as good as a rest as Cork GAA embraces split-season

The senior and intermediate clubs in Cork sit out this weekend after four weeks of serious competition (two for hurling, two for football).

All grades are currently balancing on a knife-edge and, with just one more round robin game to go, very little is assured. Just the way the organisers would have planned it.

All teams still have something to play for, whether it is looking for a spot in the semi or quarter finals or a club’s last chance at avoiding a relegation play-off, the last round of each code is going to be fascinating.

And that brings up a serious question: whether you are for or against the new split season format could one say that the new structure is benefitting the 97-98% of players that will never wear their county colours?

The decision to prioritise the inter-county game over the club scene was taken years ago – even if it never publically ratified at Congress or publically announced in a press briefing from headquarters, the stars of the game have taken over.

The inter-county game is seen as the Golden Goose that not only brings the game to the masses, but also generates most of the cash and airtime, but the GAA isn’t all about cash, (well it isn’t meant to be anyway!) and that 97-98% as well as the members of the local communities they represent must be catered for.

The 2022 season didn’t work out too well for Cork’s inter-county representatives, which facilitated the early start to the 2022 club championships in Ireland’s largest county, resulting in what now appears to be plenty time to complete the club season.

Next weekend’s break is another sign that things are panning out pretty well logistically when it comes to the split season, but remember, Cork clubs have extra time because the sides in red all failed to deliver on the national stage.

So, it seems that if your county side fails to make it to the latter stages of the All-Ireland campaigns the split season works well for the majority of players, but what about those that bemoan the loss of high profile games in August and September? How will those people be brought on-side.

For the traditionalists, there is always going to be that lingering feeling off loss on the first and third Sunday’s of September, but maybe that pain will be eased by watching some exciting local action through the Autumn months. Or perhaps not.

The argument that the GAA is giving up primetime sport watching action to other sports seems to me to be a bit of a red herring. As anyone will tell you, there is little or nothing interesting on sports channels throughout the summer with August and particularly September wall-to-wall football (the English brand).

The GAA have their market of course, but going head-to-head with the might of the Premier League wouldn’t seem on the face of it to be a good marketing strategy to be getting on with.

The GAA might be getting it in the neck from some quarters about changing their tack on the season format, but when you think about it what could they do?

Prior to the split season the vast majority of players played some league action, sneaked in one round of championship in April / May then often had to wait up to three months to get back out with their club. Hardly fair I would say, even to those prepared to go to the hill to protect the traditional season.

The current system, even with its flaws, and of course there are some, gives every GAA player in the country some certainty. Players know when they can go on holidays, get married even travel, and all that can be done around what is a pretty well defined calendar.

There are issues around the leagues and many feel that the round robin format of the inter-county system (particularly in hurling) takes up too much time, but, the GAA have to maximise exposure and revenues when they get the chance and players, the elite ones anyway, seem to like playing week after week.

All told, the rest weekend that is upon us gives the opportunity for a few days of reflection, a few days to rest the weary bones and let the brain take over and from where I am sitting, that hardly seems like a bad result.

So, the split season looks to be here to stay, but that doesn’t mean that more tweaks aren't coming down the track. The GAA seems to be evolving. Only time will show us by how much.