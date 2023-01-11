Conor Counihan helps mark clubs’ great successes at warm night in The Devon Inn

Pictured at the Rockchapel GAA and St Peter's Ladies victory social held in the Devon Inn, Katie Stack, captain of St Peters that won a County LGFA junior D Championship Final gets her county medal from Conor Counihan. Photos: Neily Curtin

Pictured at the Rockchapel GAA and St Peter's Ladies victory social held in the Devon Inn Kevin Collins getting his medal from Conor Counihan as captain of the 2020 team that won the County Intermediate Championship.

Rockchapel GAA and St. Peter’s Ladies Football had plenty to celebrate when the clubs hosted a joint Victory Dinner Dance in the Devon Inn, Templeglantine.

Covid had denied the opportunity to celebrate noteworthy triumphs during 2020/21 while the ladies landed a terrific county title last autumn when St. Peters overcame Lisgoold in the Co. Junior D Championship Final from a team captained by Katie Stack.