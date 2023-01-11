Conor Counihan helps mark clubs’ great successes at warm night in The Devon Inn

Rockchapel GAA and St. Peter’s Ladies Football had plenty to celebrate when the clubs hosted a joint Victory Dinner Dance in the Devon Inn, Templeglantine.
Covid had denied the opportunity to celebrate noteworthy triumphs during 2020/21 while the ladies landed a terrific county title last autumn when St. Peters overcame Lisgoold in the Co. Junior D Championship Final from a team captained by Katie Stack.
Former Cork senior captain and coach Conor Counihan made the long trek from Aghada to salute exceptional success for two clubs that hold an excellent tradition in gaelic football.
Earning pride of place was a memorable triumph for Rockchapel, rising magnificently to the challenge of turning the formbook on its head by surprising Mitchelstown in a delayed 2020 County Intermediate A Football Championship final.
All credit to Rockchapel for conjuring a tactically perfect performance, disrupting their fancied opponents through intensity and passion that earned silverware to repeat their previous success from 1989.
The future is promising for the club after clinching the Duhallow U21A Football Cup in 2021 followed by U21B triumph last season, whose team members were present at the function to accept their medals.