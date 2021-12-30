2021’s top ten sporting moments

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

2021 may well have been a year heavily restricted by government lockdowns, but despite all the challenges faced, when one looks back at the 12 months just gone, there is still plenty to celebrate and admire from the sporting year.

Everyone will have their own sporting memories – those moments that stand out for them, but for me, 2021 could be wrapped up by the following 10 moments/achievements.

Olympics

Irish athletes excelled in the 2020 Olympic Games bringing home no fewer than four medals from what was a couple of exhilarating weeks for a downtrodden country that needed a boost from somewhere.

The boxing medals for Kellie Harrington (Gold) and Aidan Walsh (Bronze) lifted the nation with the Women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty taking Ireland’s second bronze – but for me, and not because they are from Cork, but for me the achievements of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy stole the show.

The West Cork pair came to the Olympic games favourites to do the business and from start to finish they delivered – powering away from some of the best athletes on the planet along the way.

Irish rowers have delivered in may sporting arenas over the years but this win, Ireland’s first Olympic gold in rowing, shouted out to all that would care to listen that Ireland, and West Cork in particular, is a powerhouse for the sport on the international stage.

Of course, most of the plaudits will go to O’Donovan for the win, as he had already brought home a host of medals for the country, but the contribution of McCarthy just can’t be overlooked in what was one of the most impressive displays by any Irish team since the foundation of the state.

The Paralympics

It is to my detriment that I haven’t paid too much attention to the Paralympics over the years. The event, which follows on from the Olympics every four years, gives athletes that are affected by some form of physical or intellectual disability the chance to show their wares on the biggest stage of all.

The 2020/2021 edition of the Paralympics was held, like the Olympics, in Tokyo and yet again Irish athletes excelled, this time bringing home a total of seven medals, four gold, two silvers and a bronze.

To win an Olympic medal is one of the most impressive achievements that any human being could ever hope to achieve – to win a Paralympic medal is even more impressive.

And when speaking of impressive achievements then look no further than Ireland’s Jason Smyth.

Smyth has been known as the fastest Paralympian on the planet for a while now, but in Tokyo he cemented his name as one of the finest athletes this island has ever produced retaining the gold medal that he had previously won at Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio (2016).

The 34-year old Derry native beat Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani by 0.01 seconds in one of the most dramatic finishes to any race in modern Olympic history.

Smyth is the poster boy for the Paralympics and his achievements this year should be a motivating factor for us all.

Horse Racing

I’m not what you would call a racing fan but I would pay attention to what is going on in the sport of kings throughout the year.

My first summer job was marking the board (now a foreign concept to many) at O’Riordan’s Bookmakers in Mallow 35 years ago and to this day I can honestly say it was one of the most enjoyable jobs I ever had – but since that time, a couple of trips to the Galway Races is as close as I have gotten to the sport.

In 2021, even the casual onlooker like me, was drawn back to the sport thanks to the achievements of one person, one jockey, one Irish jockey at that.

A native of Killenaule, County Tipperary, Blackmore gave Girl Power a serious kick up the backside this year as she dominated the sport of National Hunt racing from the start to the finish of the of the year taking home some of the biggest prizes the sport has to offer.

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman jockey to win the Grand National, the Champion Hurdle and the leading jockey title at the Cheltenham festival.

Blackmore was rightly honoured in recent weeks with the accolade of RTE Sports Personality of the Year which was followed on by the prestigious award of BBC's World Sport Star award. Blackmore is the first person from Ireland to win the award.

2021 was also a big year for young Doneraile jockey Darragh O’Keeffe who continues to impress as he rises through the ranks – keep an eye on Darragh in 2022.

F1 Motor Racing

If your old Corolla or escort is as close as you normally get to motor racing then you are in the same boat as me.

As a sport, F1 lost me years ago. I remember, like millions of others, watching live when Ayrton Senna died while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. I remember watching when Schumacher won his seventh World title and when the Senna and Alain Prost rivalry was at its fiercest, but since those days I have drifted away and the sport has moved on.

In recent weeks, however, I think we were all drawn back into what was one of the most dramatic conclusions to any sporting title race in years.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went into the final race on the same points – a winner takes all event that really did grip the sporting world.

All eyes were on the race to see if the Verstappen would find some way to legally take out Hamilton handing the Dutchman the title – something to do with the amount of wins the former had over the latter.

Anyway, the F1 marketing machine went into overdrive as the cars headed for the bright lights of Abu Dhabi – this one was going to be sorted out under lights in the desert – who could make this stuff up?

Well, even the most outrageous of script writers couldn’t have scripted this one as the two protagonists were left to fight this one out in a one lap shootout – Hamilton in front – Verstappen on his tail with better tyres.

Well the history books will show that this one went the way of the man from Holland leaving Hamilton to reflect and wait for another chance to become the most decorated World champion in history. 2022 should be some season.

Golf

Irish sporting success on the international stage in 2021 really has been dominated by the women and in golfing circles Cavan’s Leona Maguire kept the flag flying for both Ireland and women with her exploits at the Solheim Cup.

The female equivalent of the Ryder Cup, this bi-annual event brings together the best female players from both American and Europe, to face off for the pride of their individual countries, their continent and ultimately their sport – in one of the most challenging and passion driven environments that the game can provide.

Thanks to some impressive displays over the last 12 months or so Maguire earned her place on the European team but not even the Irish sports star herself could have imagined how well her week would go.

Rookie of the Year is the title that has been bandied about thanks to her four-and-a-half points from five matches. That is a record for a rookie on either side.

Maguire’s hugely impressive tally helped guide Europe to what was a hard-fought but fully deserved 15-13 success at the Inverness Club in Ohio.

I what was only her second year on Tour Maguire recorded four top-10s, six top-20 and finished sixth in a major Evian Championship.

Maguire’s year saw her rise from 177 in the world to a place inside the top 50 – a World Number 1 in the waiting that is for sure.

Belgooly win County Title

This one falls right under the title of personal sporting moment of the year. I covered my first junior B hurling final in six years this December – a game between Belgooly and Newtownshandrum – the game was held in Mallow.

I came to the game with no great expectations – another day another game – but when I left pitch side after conducting my mandatory managerial interviews I couldn’t have been more enthused about all things GAA.

The Carrigdhoun side won the day by four points but it was the reaction to the occasion, their reaction to the venue and the men in blue’s reaction to the win that really just blew me away.

Everyone from Belgooly turned up to witness the club’s first ever county title. After 49 years of trying Belgooly had finally made it and from my vantage point no one was more surprised than the players, the managers and the Belgooly supporters themselves.

Of course, as one would expect, there was disappointment on the Newtownshandrum line after their players had given their all, but on this day, one couldn’t help but be happy for the men from Belgooly – particularly the elderly gentleman that wept beside me at the final whistle. One of my lasting sporting memories of 2021.

Cork Hurlers All Ireland

Cork may well have lost the 2021 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final to Limerick, but few that were there will forget the feeling that surged as the Rebels took to the field to take on the might of the Treaty side.

Cork supporters may well have convinced themselves as they made their way to Dublin that weekend that their side could take down the reigning champions in a straight Croke Park shootout, but 35 minutes in those same fans were looking to the heavens for divine intervention as their charges race had already been run.

While the result may well have been a huge disappointment for all rebels the sights and sounds of the blood and bandage back in an All-Ireland Final was something to behold and just a taster for all of what might come again in the near future.

The sounds generated in a half-filled stadium by Cork fans as their team took their place behind the Artane Boys Band will live long in the memory of all that were there that day – add those moments to the eruption of emotion when Jack O’Connor raised a green flag early on and you have a genuine sporting memory well worth a position in anyone’s special moments list for 2021.

Seán Hayes goal for Mallow to win Senior A Football Final

Mallow secured a spot at the top table of Cork club football for 2022 thanks to a Senior A Final win over St Michael’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in late November in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Mallow looked set to take the win this game mid-way through the second half but credit to St Michael’s they battled back and brought the game back to level in added time.

As the game headed towards its conclusion all signs pointed to a St Michael’s win however it was then that two of the finest pieces of play imaginable sealed the deal in favour of the Avondhu men.

Cork star Mattie Taylor received the ball in the half back line, took a couple of strides then delivered one of the most spectacular passes I have ever had the pleasure of witnessing from the press area of any venue.

Taylor’s pinpoint pass set Mallow substitute Sean Hayes through on goal and with the weight of his club’s expectations on his shoulders the full-forward nearly blew the St Michael’s net from its anchors.

The goal, that was genuinely worth the admission price alone, secured elevation to the top grade of Cork club football and cemented the current Mallow side into the local history books for ever more.

Hayes’ goal was sensational, Taylor’s pass was almost unbelievable – two moments less than four seconds apart – and Mallow win.

Mourneabbey ladies football

On December 12, the gift that keeps on giving, Mourneabbey’s senior ladies football side, collected their seventh Munster Senior Football title in a row, IN A ROW, when they saw off Tipperary side Aherlow by all of 14 points.

The Avondhu side, none as much for their ability to dig out a win when it looks unlikely, showed no mercy on this occasion blitzing the Premier Champions, making another serious statement to those sides left in the All Ireland series.

Mourneabbey, still led by new Cork manager Shane Ronayne, are the most successful Cork team over the last decade and now go into the All Ireland semis looking to be crowned three in-a-row national champions, after already winning the title in 2018 and 2019 – (2020 was a non-event).

A hat-trick of goals from Player of the Match Laura Fitzgerald, was the main driver of Mourneabbey’s provincial final success this time but no question that the crop of players assembled by Ronayne, and their willingness to do what it takes to win, is the main reason for their success.

Mourneabbey will now take on Leinster side Dunboyne while in the other side of the draw Ulster kingpins Donaghmoyne take on 2019 runners-up, Connacht title winners Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

Kanturk win SA Hurling

It took over 80 minutes for Kanturk to win the SAHC Final back in early November this year however it was 80 minutes of drama from the first to the final whistle.

Kanturk came into the game still in the hunt to win counties in both codes, but on this November day football was the last thing on everyone’s mind.

Newcestown looked to be cruising to what would have been a fully deserved win however Kanturk had other ideas and a late surge saw them come back from a losing position to lead in stoppage time however this one was destined for an extended storyline.

Kanturk is a GAA club bursting at the seams with talent, grit and determination and all three were required in the final 20 minutes to secure the club’s status at the top table of Cork club hurling.

It didn’t work out in the other final for the club’s footballers but one county title and one final appearance will have to be taken as what it is – a very good year for the Duhallow men and their supporters.

2022 will be a massive year for the hurlers of Kanturk, but something tells me that they are well capable of causing more than a few upsets against the biggest clubs in the county.