Seán Moylan’s ideals ‘continue to inspire’

Pictured at Seán Moylan's graveside during the 64th Commemoration were former TD Ned O' Keeffe, Mark Daly, Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Councillor Joe Carroll, Billy Kelleher MEP, Aindrias Moynihan TD, Councillor Pat Hayes, Councillor Frank O' Flynn, Councillor Gobnait Moynihan, Vincent Guiney, Chairman of the Seán Moylan Fianna Fáil Cumann and John O' Keeffe, Chairman of the Commemoration Committee.

Billy Kelleher MEP stepped in at short notice to deliver the Oration at the 64th Seán Moylan Commoration in Kiskeam after Michael Moynihan TD, who was supposed to speak at the event, tested positive for Covid 19.

This year, on the 64th anniversary of Seán Moylan’s passing, locals and Committee members were delighted to learn that one of their own, Michael Moynihan TD who has such an enduring connection with the Commemoration, was scheduled to deliver the Oration. However, due to a positive Covid 19 diagnosis on the morning of the event, Michael could not attend. However, MEP Billy Kelleher stepped into the breach at short notice and took on the role of speaker.

Prior to the oration, Committee Chairman John O’ Keeffe welcomed everybody and conveyed Deputy Moynihan’s apologies for his absence. “Michael has played a central role in the enduring success of this commemoration, he often speaks of the huge influence that Seán Moylan had on his life as a public representative and his enthusiasm for this important event has never waned,” John said.

He thanked everyone involved in making this year’s event a success, in particular the Committee, the Seán Moylan Fianna Fáil Cumann, Fr. Jim Kennelly PP, Cullen Pipe Band and Kiskeam Brass Band.

Eamonn Lane, President of Southern Area Council Óglaigh an hÉireann, laid a Wreath on Seán Moylan’s grave and a second Wreath was laid by Billy Kelleher MEP and John O’ Connor.

Addressing those present Billy Kelleher paid tribute not only to Seán Moylan but also to all the women and men who gave so much of themselves to free Ireland.

He said that Seán Moylan set in motion a cultural change in the delivery of Education in Ireland and gave people new possibilities that generations prior to them couldn’t dream of.

“The vision and ideals of Seán Moylan continue to inspire me today, to fight for those on the margins of education or people with disabilities - to level the playing pitch to ensure that everyone gets the opportunities they deserve in life” he said.

Billy went on to speak about the challenges facing Irish Agriculture. “We need to be more vocal about the quality of the incredible produce that Irish farmers deliver throughout the world, and in an environmentally sustainable way that is an example to other countries. Our beef and our sheep, our dairy products, are predominantly grass based, and our method of farming is accepted as more environmentally friendly than anywhere else in the world, I believe it would be morally wrong to sacrifice our quality food production for less sustainable food produce” he said.

“Supporting local businesses is not just good for the environment - it’s good for our community. Look at the possibilities and options before ordering online, we can all begin to make a difference there,” he added.

On the subject of a 32 county Ireland, Billy Kelleher said that he was very excited to see a growing level of discussion and debate about Irish reunification. “And the pursuit of Irish reunification is absolutely correct and legitimate - it is worth remembering that it is expressly referred to and recognised in our constitution, so this is not a topic that should be avoided. It is one of the political objectives of Fianna Fáil, and it is clearly an objective that is consistent with the Good Friday agreement” he noted.

He added that Brexit has shown how communities North and South can work together economically and socially.

“Everyone can benefit from positive engagement and discussion, and the notion that one community can hold the country to ransom is nonsense. Ireland has seen during the last two years what can be achieved when all sides work together,” he said.

Speaking about the Covid 19 pandemic, he said that it has placed an enormous burden on every citizen of this country. “Every aspect of our lives has been impacted - our care for each other and our courage as a community has made a positive difference. We can be proud of the determination and resilience so many people in our community have shown to face this unprecedented challenge and I have great faith that we will continue to face the challenges of the future together, as a community and a country,” he said.