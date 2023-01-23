Cork

Is it time to play the last post for election posters?

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

There have been campaigns in Ireland for a capping on election posters, such as this one in Cork City by UCC Students Union. Expand
Election posters in France are erected in centrally located hoardings in urban communities, towns and villages Expand

If you asked embattled Public Expenditure Minister Paschal O’Donoghe whether he was in favour of banning election posters, he might very well assent to such a radical step given the tarnishing recent revelations about the help he got from a political donor to erect his posters during the 2016 election campaign.

And the question sometimes arises when there’s a Summer election as tourism interests in counties which tend to get more visitors than others will often call for bans on unsightly election posters marring beautiful views during the campaign. 

