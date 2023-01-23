Is it time to play the last post for election posters?

If you asked embattled Public Expenditure Minister Paschal O’Donoghe whether he was in favour of banning election posters, he might very well assent to such a radical step given the tarnishing recent revelations about the help he got from a political donor to erect his posters during the 2016 election campaign.

And the question sometimes arises when there’s a Summer election as tourism interests in counties which tend to get more visitors than others will often call for bans on unsightly election posters marring beautiful views during the campaign.

Over zealous Tidy Towns committees have in the past declared bans on posters in rural villages and have written to candidates asking them the observe their requests

Much as I like festive decorations go up in the public realm prior to Christmas. St Patrick’s stoDay and communitiy events and celebrations, I like to see political posters go up in advance of elections – be they Presidential, General, Local or, as happens in the Gaeltacht, Údarás elections (which we have been promised will return by the end of 2025).

It brightens up the locality to see all those smiling faces looking down from electricity poles and other vantage points, with their well coiffed hairdos and crafted slogans.

And it certainly beats the alternative, election posters are a vital sign in countries where democracy and free and fair polls are the norm, Would you live in a country where you couldn’t vote out your rulers in a free and fair election? Election posters are part and parcel of our democratic furniture.

As objectionable as we may find election posters, the online alternative where political parties spend vast amounts of money using all sorts of electronic wizardry to mine our social media clicks to find our fears and vices and target us for political advertising. What came to light following the Brexit Referendum in the UK and the US Presidential Election of 2016 in terms of the use of social media to skew polls was frightening enough to remind us that there are worse things than election posters.

That said, and this is no reflection on the bright-eyed candidates, they can become eyesores after a while of being weather beaten and neglected up on their lofty perches and some political parties can be slow to get them down. Way past the two week grace period after an election, the posters are tattered and soggy messes.

A Cork City councillor, Peter Horgan, proposed in 2019 that we should adapt the French practice of banning posters on electricity poles throughout the rural landscape but create space in our town and village centres for all political parties to put up their posters displaying their faces and their policies. At the weekend he tweeted his 2019 proposal again in light of the current controversy surrounding Paschal O’Donoghue.

I had an opportunity, several years ago, to see this policy at work when I holidayed in Brittany during a Presidential election in France. Right in the centre of the town of St. Nicolas du Pelem was the poster board in the village square and all the candidates could be seen there and you could also read their policies.

What has happened in Ireland, and other countries, is that posters have become a measure of the resources of a party and its candidate. The wealthy and best resourced parties have the most visibility because they have the most posters – and the most online advertising also!

This provides an opening for wealthy donors, who have connections or affinities with one candidate or another, to bring their influence to bear.

I have heard of candidates in European elections where there are huge tracts of countryside to cover (Ireland South covers 13 counties) and the number of posters needed to ensure the candidate has visibility in all those areas was 20,000. That didn’t mean blanket postering, in the candidate’s home village there was only one poster.

There should also be husting type events where candidates are asked to debate issues which have arisen in the different elections, be they local, general or European. How come, for instance, that, in the middle of a housing crisis that local or general election candidates have nothing to say about the blight of dereliction and vacant buildings throughout our areas? Or, at European election level, how is what happens in the EU parliament relevant at a local level.

There has to be more to a candidate than a pretty face and a well oiled postering crew. There’a more to elections in Ireland than posters. It just doesn’t seem like that at present!