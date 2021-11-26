Zeus founder crowned king among Irish business giants

Brian O’Sullivan, who left no one in any doubt about his delight at winning the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award, with his wife Margaret Ann.

THE FERMOY man who founded one of Europe’s largest privately-owned packaging companies that now boasts a multi-million Euro annual turnover has been crowned the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Brian O’Sullivan, founder, owner and CEO of Little Island based Zeus Packaging, could not hide his delight as joint MC Darragh Maloney announced he had beaten a record number of nominees to the prestigious award.

A beaming Mr O’Sullivan was given a standing ovation as he made his way to the stage to collect his award at the gala ceremony, which was also watched by a virtual audience of more than 2,000 people.

Asked by Darragh Moloney what the award meant to him, Mr O’Sullivan replied “can I give you the corporate answer or can I give you my answer”, before raising both arms in the air and letting off a whoop of pure and unbridled delight.

“I’m delighted…..I don’t do corporate very well. This is me,” he grinned.

“This is a huge vindication for all the hard work Don’t’ be defined by the background you come from. – keep going, keep trying and make sure you work hard. This means so much to me personally, to my family and to all at Zeus, so thank you very much,” he added.

Asked by co-host Aoibhín Garrihy if he had any message for budding entrepreneurs watching the ceremony, Mr O’Sullivan urged them to be resilient and work hard.

“You need to make sure you have heaps of common sense, plenty of kop on and that you have goals. You set those goals and one they are achieved, you move on - keep going and keep driving forward,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan founded Zeus in 1998 and despite the challenges of recession and more recently the Covid pandemic, has overseen the growth of the company into a global leader in its field with a turnover of €300 million and a workforce of 670 employees operating in more than two-dozen countries.

His strategy since establishing Zeus has been one of expansion, with acquisitions financed by bank credit rather than outside investment.

Earlier this year, Zeus completed a €40 million, two-year programme of strategic acquisitions as well as the subsequent acquisition of Limerick Packaging in October.

Speaking after the ceremony Mr O’Sullivan who also won the EY International award, said he was “humbled to have been chosen for the overall award from a field of candidates “who have impressed and inspired me throughout the competition.”

“Entrepreneurship is about hard work and dedication, but also about collaboration. This win recognises the effort and drive of everyone at Zeus as we build it into one of Europe’s largest privately-owned packaging companies,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

He said Zeus had set and consistently surpassed ambitious goals, allowing the company to double its turnover in the last five years alone.

“As with many industries, the last 18 months have brought challenges we could never have predicted. By working closely with our customers and leveraging our expertise and experience, we have adapted to the new market realities,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“Our goal now is to bring our turnover to €500 million in the next five years, by prioritising innovation, people and sustainability,” he added.