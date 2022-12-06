Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe is among Ireland’s newest citizens

'Young Offender' Demi Isaac Oviawe best known for her role as Linda Walsh in the comedy The Young Offenders pictured afte receiving her citizenship at a ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don. MacMonagle

Best known for her starring role in hit Cork comedy TV series, the Young Offenders, Demi Isaac Oviawe was just two when she came to Ireland with her mother,

The Mallow raised actor, now 22, was among more than 2,000 others who received or are due to receive certificates of Irish citizenship at ceremonies in Killarney’s INEC on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking on PJ Coogan’s show on Cork local radio station 96 FM, Demi said she always considered herself to be Irish.

“I didn’t have a passport until I was 16 and it was a Nigerian one,” she said.

“That was my only option at that time as I had to get one because I was going on a school trip.”

After she and her mother arrived in Ireland, her father soon followed and Demi’s brother, Éamonn, was born in Cork. He’s now 17.

Both her parents died in the meantime and Demi had to wait until she was 18 until she applied for her citizenship.

After starring in The Young Offenders as Linda Walsh, the girlfriend of Conor, Demi’s career has gone from strength to strength and she recently had a major role in the Netflix series, The School of Good and Evil.

The Davis College past pupil has missed out on other leading roles because she would have needed a visa to attend rehearsals in London and that process would have taken too long.

“I had auditioned for a big production, and got the part.

"They wanted me to fly over to London for rehearsals but with just two weeks notice, as a Nigerian in Ireland, I knew I would have to get a visa to go to rehearsals etc.

“But the process is so long and tedious, including providing documentation of work for just a few days in London, it proved impossible given the limited time frame.

"So I missed out as I could not leave the country without an Irish passport.”

Finally Demi applied for her Irish citizenship and was fortunate that her parents, knowing she would do so, had put all the necessary papers and documentation safely away for her.

Having applied in May for citizenship, she got confirmation in October that she was being granted the coveted status.

“The only difference I will feel is the one of relief when I get my Irish passport.

"To me I’m Irish I grew up in Mallow and I have finally done what my dad was planning to do before he passed away six years ago.”