‘You could convert your car to run on electricity’

Damien has converted a number of BMW cars to electricity over the years.

A NORTH Cork based motor enthusiast and electronics engineer who has converted ten of his own vehicles to run on electricity has said that virtually any one could undertake the project.

Damien Maguire, who lives and works in Newmarket, told The Corkman that while it can be a daunting project, it is doable with just basic mechanical experience but a great deal of preparation and time has to be taken.

“Up to 60-70% of conversion projects which are started are never completed because people jump head first into the projectse and rip the car apart before evaluating carefully what has to be done,” said Damien, who has been operating his own company for years, EVBMW.

He has a fondness himself for the German car and most of his conversions have been of BMW models. He’s planning to convert a Mitsubishi in the coming months. “That’ll be my winter project,” he said.

While Damien has carried out conversions for himself, he hasn’t done any for a third party.

His main line of business is in the electronics of car conversions.

To explain it in very simple terms, he adapts a control component, called a vehicle control unit, from other electric vehicles to run in internal combustion engine cars or vans.

The aim of this adaptation is to get the communications right between the electrical elements from that vehicle and the various elements such as brakes, lights, steering and so on in the vehicle in which they’ve been installed.

Damien describes his website, www.evbmw.coEm, as a ‘resource for electric vehicle build videos and information on electric and alternative fuel vehicles and projects’.

He describes the electric vehicles he’s built himself as ‘real world cars with practical capabilities at a budget price’.

The resources on his own website and the entire online community which specialises in electric vehicle conversions are essential ports of call for anyone thinking of undertaking such a project, Damien says.

Safety is a primary consideration for Damien and each one of his own projects has been inspected during and after the build by accredited engineers who can spot, as he says himself, which might compromise the safety of the vehicle in any way.

While getting the vehicle built is a formidable challenge in itself, Damien believes that it’s not beyond someone with the most rudimentary grasp of mechanics as long as they prepare well, do their research and work with due caution.

Costs of a conversion are hard to estimate but he has worked on projects which have cost between €1,000 and €10,000.

Getting the completed electric vehicle on the road used to be more difficult in terms of road tax and motor insurance.

One issue used to be indicating the fuel type as there was a suspicion that ticking the box for electric was merely an attempt to get the cheaper road tax rate.

Now he gets a report done by his inspector, outlining what he’s done to the vehicle, and this normally satisfies the authorities.

While it may not be entirely straightforward to get an insurance quote for your converted electric vehicle, it’s a case of spending a little bit of extra time to sort it out, no more than 15 to 20 minutes. “It’s like insuring a classic car,” said Damien.

The converted vehicle is now on the road. So how much does it cost to keep on the road?

Damien gave an instance of a journey he took with his wife from Newmarket to Dublin and back on Sunday. For a 600km round trip, the cost in charging was €45. He makes a very strong case for taking on an ambitious new project.