Writer Anita Philpott pays visit to Kanturk library

Marie Bourke, Philomena Flaherty, Catherine Kelleher and Marguerite Caulfield chatting to Author Anita Philpott during her reading evening at Kanturk Library.

Anita Philpott McSwiney pictured with her husband Joe, her daughter Karina and son Joe during her appearance at Kanturk Library last week. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Stories that have charmed an entire Community in Kanturk took on an added dimention last week when writer Anita Philpott visited the local library to read some of her pieces to a full house audience.

Anita was born in Kanturk but has lived in Seattle in Washington since 2007. She explained to The Corkman how her blog on Kanturk came about.

“Richard Norton set up a Facebook Group called ‘Kanturk Memories’ and when you’re living far away, it’s a lovely way to keep in touch with what’s happening at home. When people started posting old photos, all these memories started coming into my head from my childhood,” she said.

“I lived in O’ Brien St. right in the middle of town, back then there were no pre schools or anything, so I was allowed to sit on the doorstep and watch the world go by,” Anita said.

With the ‘Kanturk Memories’ page as a catalyst, Anita described how she began writing a series of factual stories and uploading them to the blog.

“Each entry is all about real people and happenings” she said.

Kanturk Library Staff member Anna Collins told The Corkman how the evening of readings came about.

“I really enjoyed reading Anita’s blog on the Facebook page, so I sent her a message saying that we would love to host her at an event during her next visit home. We are hoping that all the stories will be compiled in a book that will ultimately be launched here at the library” Anna said.

Meanwhile, Anita said she was ‘totally amazed’ by the large turn out at the library for her reading evening.

Anita’s stories, which can be found on the Kanturk Memories Facebook page, are a treasure trove for Kanturk people both at home and all around the world.