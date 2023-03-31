‘Working to the Letter’ - Fermoy exhibition sheds new light on the private life of General Liam Lynch

A FASCINATING exhibition of works by award-winning artist Dolores Lyne inspired by letters written by her grand uncle, the revered patriot General Liam Lynch, is currently running in Fermoy.

Aptly entitled ‘To the Letter’ the exhibition, commissioned under the umbrella of Cork County Council’s Commemorations programme, will run in the ‘Coal Shed’ at the Blackwater Shopping Centre until Wednesday, April 12.

Born at Barnagurraha near Mitchelstown, Liam Lynch is credited with playing a pivotal in helping to organise the Irish Volunteers in Cork, serving as Commandant of the Cork No2 Brigade of the Irish Republican Army during the War of Independence.

The exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of his death offers a deeply personal insight into the man, his life and his achievements.

Dolores Lyne’s works on canvas are inspired by a trove of personal letters written by Liam Lynch to his brother Tom, the confidant in whom he felt safe writing to during the most dramatic and tragic events of his life through the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Focussing on incidents and stories gleaned from the correspondence between the two brothers, the works bring to life real places and people only hinted at or concealed behind initials - decoding at last the real addresses and the people who opened their homes and their hearts to Liam Lynch.

Lyne followed the letters back to the locations across County Cork where they were written, visiting remote and beautiful hill farms, the safe houses that provided sanctuary where Liam Lynch was protected.

She met the descendants of those who had sheltered Lynch, who shared their stories with her.

Speaking about her experiences, Lyne said there was “a public Liam, but there are private letters”.

They provided me with the spark for a personal, non-political contemplation of his last years, the places where he stayed and the people who looked after him. It’s my creative response, as an artist,” said Lyne.

“I am very grateful to John Finucane for making the stunning building the Coal Shed building available for the exhibition and also to Cork County Council and the volunteers from the Liam Lynch Fermoy Commemoration Committee”, she added.

Unchanged in a century the atmospheric Coal Shed directly connects the artworks to the era.

“Filled with Dolores Lyne’s exciting new works it is a dramatic space to encounter these important paintings, and a powerful exploration of Cork history,” said the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins.

The exhibition, which will be open from 11am - 6pm, coincides with other events marking the centenary of Liam Lynch’s death during a skirmish with Free State forces in the Knockmealdown Mountains on April 10, 1923.

Other linked exhibitions at the Fermoy and Mitchelstown libraries are available to visit during library opening hours throughout April.