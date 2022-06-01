Work set to start at Ballymacquirk in September

THE Cork County Council engineer in charge of the proposed safety works at Ballymacquirk Cross, once branded one of the most dangerous road junctions in the country, has said he expects work to commence on the project in September.

This after it emerged An Bord Pleanála has paved the way for negotiations to commence with local landowners on Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO’s) for up to 10-acres of land in the vicinity of the crossroads to facilitate the scheme on the Main N72 Mallow to Killarney road.

In January of this year the appeals board finally granted planning permission for the project, which will see a roundabout installed at the treacherous intersection, after no objections or submissions were lodged against the proposal.

That following on from a ruling last August by An Bord Pleanála giving the council permission to proceed with the CPO’s.

However, Eddie Murphy explained the authority did not want to proceed with the land purchases until the appeals board had signed off on a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) for the project.

“We wanted to ensure that every environmental aspect of the project was properly screened and given appropriate consideration by the board prior to moving forward to the CPO stage,” said Mr Murphy.

“Now that they have signed off on the NIS we will begin negotiations for the purchase of lands required for the project at Ballymacquirk over the coming days,” he added.

Mr Murphy said it was hoped that the negotiations would be completed and land transferred in time for the works to get underway as scheduled in September.

“This latest development is a significant step forward for the project,” said Mr Murphy.

“The build time for the project will be in the region of nine-months, so we would anticipate that all going to plan, it will be completed around this time next year,” he added.

Late last year these was some consternation among county councillors after it emerged Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) had allocated just €3,000 to the project in its budget for 2022.

However, Mr Murphy said that was down to the fact that planning permission had not at that stage been granted for the project and while TII has yet to officially confirm additional funding will be made available for the project, he was confident it will be forthcoming.

“We have been assured that full funding for the completion of the works has been ring fenced and will be available for its full completion,” said Mr Murphy.

“It is anticipated the works will cost between €2.25 million and €2.75 million. At this stage it is difficult to give a more accurate costing given the recent rises in inflation and increases in the cost of building materials,” he added.