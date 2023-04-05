Work set to get underway on Mallow skate park later on this year

An overview of the wider proposals for the Town Park.

An aerial impression of how the Town Park will look when the masterplan is completed, including the centrepiece glass covered multi-use events area.

How the new skate park and enhanced playground on the Park Road in Mallow will look when completed.

THE latest element of an ambitious Cork County Council plan that will see Mallow Town Park undergo a major facelift is set to come to fruition, with work set to start on a skate park this year.

The authority has confirmed that work on the skate park, which will be located on the site of the old playground on the Park Road, will commence in the third quarter of this year.

The plan also makes provision for the retention of a smaller, upgraded playground adjacent to the new skate park.

Granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in December 2021, the Town Park upgrade plan is one element of a wider multi-million Euro masterplan aimed at enhancing Mallow’s wider public realm.

The end game being to create greater connectivity between the Town Park, Mallow Castle, Tip O’Neill Park and the iconic Spa House, drawing them together in a single, easily accessible visitor package.

Read More

The masterplan, which will be delivered on a phased basis over a number of years, has already seen works undertaken within the grounds of Mallow Castle the development of riverside walks along the Blackwater and the redevelopment of Tip O’Neill Park and Spa House.

Cork County Council has said the proposals for the Town Park, which was purchased by the authority back in 2015 for just over €1.5 million, would “provide a range of high quality public amenities in a safe, welcoming, sustainable, sensitive, universally accessible and inclusive manner of all ages and abilities.”

In addition to the skate park, other parts of the plan for the town Park include the enhancement of existing playing pitches including new training areas, a covered all-weather multi-use events area, angling stands along the riverbank, and the construction of a BMX-style cycle ‘pump track’.

It also makes provision for landscaping work including the planting of almost 200 native trees and 400 metres of hedges, the provision of benches and other street furniture and the bicycle and car-parking spaces.

Welcoming the news on the skate park, Cllr Gearóid Murphy said there are some fantastic concept drawings for how the park will look when the whole plan comes to fruition.

“I am particularly excited about the skate park. There has been some wonderful feedback from the local community since the proposal for the it was announced,” said Cllr Murphy.

“This will be the one of the very few skate parks in the county and the first in North Cork. It will complement the new playground at Mallow Castle perfectly. Mallow is a growing town with many young families and it is the perfect place for this new facility,” he added.