Work on new Boherbue wastewater plant to finally start this month

An Irish Water wastewater treatment plant at Courtmacsherry/Timoleague, similar to the one being planned for Boherbue.

Work on upgrading the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Boherbue is set to commence this month, paving the way for the construction of up to 20 new homes in the area.

In February of this year, planning permission was granted for a new plant to replace the existing one, which Irish Water had conceded was overloaded and outdated.

The project will involve the decommissioning of the existing plant and the construction of a new one at Laharn West, with the capacity to serve up to 1,200 people.

The new facility will connect to the existing outfall pipe, allowing treated water to be safety discharged into the Brogeen River.

In a letter to Cllr Bernard Moynihan senior Cork County Council engineer Shane Kennedy wrote that Irish Water had met with local landowners in relation to wayleave regularisation.

“A wastewater discharge licence application is currently being compiled and progressed with input from the Irish Water environmental team,” wrote Mr Kennedy.

“Construction of the upgrade works is due to start in mid-September and are expected to take 17-months, scheduled for completion in Q1, 2024,” he added.

Issues with the existing plant came to prominence in 2020 after Charleville-based Firgrove Developments were refused planning permission for houses on existing foundations at the Beeches estate.

Council planners ruled that the plant was ‘hydraulically overloaded’ and did not have sufficient capacity to cope with the extra houses on top of the more than 50 units already completed in the estate.

They also said the proposed development was premature in light of the fact that the existing WWTP was not compliant with the conditions of its discharge licence and would therefore contravene the wastewater disposal objective of the County Development Plan (2014).

“The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” read the ruling.

A related issue that has stymied development in the Boherbue area had been the potential threat to the Blackwater Special Area Conservation (SAC), in particular the habitat of the freshwater pearl mussel, if further development was sanctioned in the area prior to the WWTP being upgraded.

Last September Irish Water pleaded at a Dublin District Court sitting to contaminating the SAC In a prosecution brought by the EPA.

The company admitted eight counts of breaching the terms of its licence in connection with levels of ammonia and orthophosphate from the Boherbue plant.

The court heard that the level of ammonia discharged into the Brogeen River had exceed the permitted level under the plant’s licence on seven occasions over the previous four years and there was five times the set limit of orthophosphate discharged into the river.

The court further heard that and upgrade of the Boherbue plant had been requited to be completed by 2014, but this had been pushed back to2019 and then 2021 and that Irish Water had already been find €4,000 for not upgrading the plant on time.

Welcoming the latest development Cllr Moynihan said the new WWTP would facilitate the construction of 15 new houses at The Beeches and a further five houses in the Square.

“There is an urgent need for new houses in Boherbue to cater for demand. The new plant will pave the way for new homes to cater for the immediate needs of community and the long-term expansion of the village,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“It will also resolve the issue of poorly treated waste water being discharged into the Brogeen River, so it is a win-win situation all round,” he added.