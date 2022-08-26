Work gets underway to breathe new life into landmark Cork site

Most of landmark building, which had fallen into a state of disrepair following its closure in 2002, was gutted following a devastating fire in 2017.

A computer generated image of how the St Kevin’s development will look when completed in 2024.

ONE of Cork’s most iconic landmark buildings, the former St Kevin’s Hospital in Shanakiel overlooking the River Lee, is set to be given a new lease of life as multi-unit residential complex.

This after the Land Development Agency (LDA) confirmed it has commenced enabling works in preparation for the construction of 265 new social and affordable homes on the 14-acre site overlooking Cork County Hall.

The agency said it was anticipated the preparatory works, which will include the erection of a secure boundary around the site and the demolition of certain non-protected structures, will take a number of months.

This will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of a mix of one, two, three & four-bedroom town-houses duplexes and apartments on the site, with the first of these available in 2024.

Know to generations of Corkonians simply as ‘The Red Brick’ due to its stand-out exterior, St Kevin’s Hospital was opened in 1899 as an extension of Our Lady’s Hospital.

A psychiatric hospital it initially housed almost 500 patients and was in use up until its closure in 2002 after which it fell into dereliction.

Like the majority of former Irish asylums, St Kevin’s has a complicated history and according to the to the Inspector of Mental Hospitals in 1940, the patients in the hospital were “vulnerable, innocent and harmless”.

The Inspector also stated that patients in the “vermin-infested” hospital were often abandoned, ill or victims of poverty.

A report from the Inspector of Mental Hospitals documented in Tarquin Blake’s, Abandoned Ireland explains how in a female ward of 28 patients, there was only one toilet between patients and it “had no seat or no curtains”.

In the years following its closure security efforts were made to prevent the building from vandalism and squatting, with the HSE reporting in 2012 that it had spent in excess of €7,000 securing the site.

Despite this, the building remained easy target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour and in 2017 a blaze ripped through it, destroying two-thirds of the its interior.

In 2020 the LDA lodged at Strategic Housing Development planning application with AN Bord Pleanála for the site aimed at transforming the defunct and derelict former Victorian mental asylum lands into a “new vibrant residential community for the people of Cork”.

While LDA was granted planning permission for the residential units, an enterprise centre and crèche on the site in April of last year, the development was held up because of bats breeding on the site.

Commenting on the latest development, LDA head of property Phelim O’Neill said the project would have a strong focus on sustainability, with public transport links to the city and other local amenities.

“We are pleased to have commenced the enabling works which helps bring the site closer to the start of the full construction project. The development will regenerate an unused and derelict piece of state land to deliver much needed social and affordable housing for Cork,” said Mr O’Neill.

“We would like to thank Cork City Council and the HSE for their assistance in progressing the project.”