Work finally set to start on Patrician Academy rebuild

Work is set to get underway on the planned extension at the school almost six-years after a fire ripped through a building on the Mallow campus.

FOLLOWING years of frustrating delays, a plan to refurbish a section of the Patrician Academy in Mallow following devastating fire on the school campus in 2016 is finally set to come to fruition.

This after the Department of Education have given the green light to move ahead with the construction of a three-story extension at the school, planning permission for which was approved by Cork County Council back in August of 2020.

The development has come more than six-years after a blaze ripped through the upper floors of the ‘new’ extension at the school campus, rendering the structure unusable and forcing the temporary relocation of pupils to other sites around the town.

It has emerged the Department has received a formal letter of acceptance from the preferred bidder for the multi-million contact, that will allow Galway-based JJ Rhatigan Building Contractors to commence work on the project with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the works were being delivered under its Design and Build programme.

“This uses a professional external project management team to progress the project through the stages of architectural planning, tendering and construction,” said the spokesperson.

KSN Construction Consultants, project managers for the Patrician Academy works, have extensive experience in the delivery of construction projects within the Irish education, commercial, residential and leisure sectors.

The works at the Patrician Academy will entail the demolition of the remaining section of the fire damage building and the removal of the existing pre-fabricated classrooms.

These will be replaced by a three-story 3,307 m2 extension, to the existing protected structure, incorporating 11 classrooms, a two-classroom Special Needs Unit and other ancillary rooms.

“The school will be located on the site during construction and the project will be delivered in phases, with an anticipated construction duration of 84 weeks,” said the department spokesperson.

The latest development in the long-running saga has been welcomed by local public representatives, including Mallow-based Labour TD Seán Sherlock, a former student at the Patrician Academy.

“I have been pushing this project for a long time. I first raised this issue in the Dáil immediately after the fire happened and as a former pupil at the school I am delighted that this project is finally moving through to the construction stage,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“Had I been in Government, this project would have been sanctioned and completed a long time ago,” he added.

Cork East Fianna Fail TD James O’Connor said it was “fantastic news for the Patrician Academy”.

“I would like to thank and congratulate the principal, the Board of Management and the students for their patience. I would also like to thank Cllr’s Pat Hayes and Gearoid Murphy who have been working diligently with me on this issue over the past two years since my election to Dáil Éireann,” said Deputy O’Connor.

Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton also welcomed the development, saying he looked forward to work commencing on the campus in the very near future.