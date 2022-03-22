Work continuing apace behind the scenes on Mallow Relief Road scheme

The dotted blue line represents the selected route for the Mallow Relief Road and the red line marks the proposed route of the ‘active travel’ walkway and cycle path. Inset is a cross section of the planned Relief Road.

A SENIOR Cork County Council official has said the authority hopes to lodge an application with An Bord Pleanála seeking approval for the long-awaited Mallow Relief Road scheme by the middle of next year.

The issue was raised at this week’s northern area committee by a number of councillors asking for an updated time-frame for the multi-million Euro project.

Last summer it emerged that, following an extensive consultation process that had considered a number of options for the project, the preferred route option had been selected, with a senior official saying the road could be opened by the end of 2027.

The chosen route for the road will start at a new junction near Mallow General Hospital, heading east to Ballyviniter Lower before turning south to the junction with the existing N72 at Oliver’s Cross.

The plan also makes provision for the re-alignment of the N73 into the junction, changing the existing turn-off Oliver’s Cross into a cul-de-sac.

It is proposed there relief road will be a single lane dual carriageway with an adjacent two-way footpath/cycle lane on one side. Access to the road would only be by the junctions at either end and the road would incorporate bridge crossings to facilitate existing roads into and out of the town.

In addition, the plan makes for an ‘active travelway’ (walkway and cycle path) to run along the former railway line adjacent to the estates in Ballyviniter and to the north of Lacknalooha.

Speaking at this week’s meeting the council’s director of road services, Padraig Barrett moved to reassure councillors that progress was being made on the project.

He pointed out that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) had allocated €900,000 to the project this year and that work was ongoing on appraising the selected route.

“This will include an Environmental Impact Assessment that will take into account the consequences of the project on the surrounding environment,” said Mr Barrett.

“This will continue until the middle of 2023, when it is hoped to lodge a formal planning application with An Bord Pleanála for the scheme,” he added.

Mr Barrett said it was anticipated the decision process, which will incorporate an oral hearing, would take approximately a year to conclude

“Should we get a positive result from An Bord Pleanála, we will then return to TII for additional funding to bring the scheme through the detailed design and tender phases and onto construction in 2026 ,” said Mr Barrett.

“That’s as much of a time-line as I can give you at the moment,” he added .

However, he did warn that there were a “lot of unknowns between here and then” that could push the timetable back.

“We cannot say precisely how long it will be with An Bord Pleanála, what will be the outcome of the appraisal process in terms of the impact of the project and what level of mitigation will be required to ensure that any impacts do not have a negative effect on the surrounding environment and the various different stakeholders,” said Mr Barrett.

On a more positive note Mr Barrett indicated that securing the necessary funding to complete the project should not prove to be a major issue of concern.

“Bypasses like this are a priority for the Government at the moment and will continue to be funded,” said Mr Barrett.