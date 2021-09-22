Women’s Enterprise Day to look at the new challenges

Female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen from across the Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West’s catchment area are being encouraged to look to the future and register for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day after the line-up for the event was announced.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) initiative, now in its 15th year, will be hosted by founder and broadcaster Áine Kerr.

Traditionally National Women’s Enterprise Day has taken place locally with the LEO Cork North & West putting on events for female businesswomen across the county. However, the event went online in 2020 due to restrictions and will take place online again this year.

The free event will feature some of Ireland’s best known female entrepreneurs including the likes of Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Rachel Doyle of The Arboretum and Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean, who was recently supported on Dragon’s Den UK.

Susan Robbins Fehily, Toirtin Ltd t/a Wildberry Bakery/The West Cork Brownie, Ballineen, will represent the LEO Cork North & West as its spotlight client The award-winning business was established in 2017 and makes tasty gluten free cakes. They developed their online shop during the pandemic which was of great benefit to their business, www.wildberrybakery.com

The day’s programme will cover a whole host of areas on how to build the future of a business covering topics like, how to get started, internationalization, finding new markets, trading effectively online, sustainability and innovation. This will be coupled with breakout rooms for networking and a host of one-to-one advice clinics for any business issues.

“The last 18 months have created huge problems for businesses all across the LEO Cork North & West’s catchment area but there have also been opportunities for businesses. NWED is going to look at all those areas where you can build your business for the future, what areas you need to look at and what supports are there to help you do that,” said Kevin Curran, Head of Enterprise, LEO Cork North & West. “Everyone who registers and attends on the day will not only spend it with a fantastic community of female entrepreneurs and experts from around the country, but they will learn how to build their business or business idea for the future.”

To register, search for ‘national women’s enterprise day 2021’ online and follow the links.