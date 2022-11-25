Woman arrested in connection to death of man stabbed in north Cork last March

The woman was held for questioning at Mallow Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A WOMAN arrested by Gardaí in Cork City investigating the death of a man found with stab wounds at a house in Buttevant last March remained in custody at Mallow Garda station on Friday morning.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday morning at a house in Ballyphehane in relation to the death of father of six Christy Aherne, whose body was discovered in a house at O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24.

Paramedics called to the house found Mr Aherne unconscious in a downstairs room and despite frantic efforts to treat his injury the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem undertaken at the Cork University Hospital by assistant state pathologist determined Mr Aherne had suffered a violent death.

However, it was not clear at the time how Mr Aherne received the stab wound and Gardaí were waiting on the results of toxicology rest on samples taken from his remains during the post-mortem to determine the course of their investigation.

It is believed the have been furnished with the results of those tests and they suspect Mr Aherne died as a result of an assault by another person and that the wound was not self-inflicted.

Gardaí believe Mr Aherne was assaulted in the house by a person known to him as there was no indication that someone had forced their way into the building.

A number of knives recovered at the house were sent away for forensic examination to ascertain if they might offer any indication as to how Mr Aherne received the fatal injury.

CCTV footage from the vicinity was also recovered and examined in a bid to establish Mr Aherne’s movements on the night of the attack and possibly identify anyone who may have entered his home on the night in question.

The woman arrested on Thursday was taken to Mallow Garda station and held for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows for the detention of a subject for up to 24-hours.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning that the woman remained in custody at Mallow Garda station.