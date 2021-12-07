Gardaí do not believe an incident in which a woman was injured in a balcony fall in Cork is linked to Storm Barra.

The woman, who is in her 20s, suffered multiple injuries when she apparently fell from a third-storey balcony at a city centre apartment building.

She was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the incident was reported around 8.30am on Tuesday.

Her condition is understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

She is being treated for suspected fractures and soft tissue injuries.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the incident at Meade Street off Sullivan's Quay.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics who were supported by Cork Fire Brigade members and Gardaí.

An investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances of the incident.

However, it is not being treated as in any way linked to Storm Barra or the high winds which raged around Cork city on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí hope to speak to local residents to try to determine the precise circumstances in which the fall happened.