Winning favourites come up trumps at Millstreet race night

Shane Dineen, Stephen Crowley, Brendan O'Sullivan, Ross O'Donoughue and Patrick Dineen enjoying the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Una Buckley, Steven Condon, Joni Tarrant and Michelle Byrnes supported the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Diarmuid Moynihan; Evan Murphy, Best Dressed Gent and Danny Buckley out in force at the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Laura and Sandra O'Shea enjoyed the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Amy Sheehan, Nadine Spillane and Alan Kelleher enjoyed the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Toasting to a terific night at the Millstreet GAA Race Night were Tony McCaul, Gerry O'Leary, Raymond Gilbourne, Karen Stanley and Marie Smith. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Sarah Twomey, Nadd and Katelyn Walsh, Meelin attended the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Kate Morley, Cara Brophy and Molly Morley attended the Millstreet GAA Race Night. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Cheltenham fever gripped Millstreet GAA’s Race Night which proved to be a bumper success at highly popular in The Bush Bar. The club continues to strive for excellence in delivering for members and providing facilities for the wider community and the event offered an excellent social night for a large gathering. Some familiar names brought success to winning connections such as Tullig Tank, Tanyard Dancer, Kilmeedy Boy and Poundhill Mate. Millstreet GAA Chairman Raymond Gilbourne applauded the goodwill towards the club within the community and the business community in particular. “Thanks so much to everyone who attended, contributed, gave sponsorship or donated spot prizes towards the event. Credit must go to the organising committee for their concerted efforts in making sure it all came together,” he said. Style and elegance greeted the occasion too with Sophie O’Leary selected as Best Dressed Lady and Evan Murphy taking the Male equivalent. Oorganisers Millstreet GAA commended Connie Hickey and staff for their hospitality and generosity on the night.

