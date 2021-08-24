Windfarm projects could yield €1.3m annual benefit for community

Three wind farms are being planned for Múscraí Gaeltacht area by Coillte/SSE Renewables

THE three windfarm projects proposed for in and around the Múscraí Gaeltacht could lead to annual community benefit payments totalling between €1-1.3m for local groups for fifteen years.

This was the calculation made by the project proposers, Coillte and SSE Renewablers, being proposed for Gortyrahilly (between Cúil Aodha and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh), Inchamore (near Cúil Aodha) and Commeennabodoge (north west of Baile Mhúirne) and related to The Corkman.

A total of forty wind turbines, which could be up to 185m at the highest point of their wingtip, are being proposed for the three different sites – fifteen turbines at Gortyrahilly, six at Inchamore and 19 at the latest site being earmarked, Commeennabodoge.

"The size of a Community Benefit Fund depends on the amount of electricity generated by the wind farm. The amount of electricity generated in turn depends on the number of turbines, the annualwind speed and the total production of electricity in any given year, “ a spokesperson pointed out.

The Community Benefit Fund payments are set according to a formula which is outlined in a Government scheme introduced last year, the Renewable Energey Support Scheme (RESS).

"The RESS requirement of €2/MWh equates to an estimated annual Community Benefit Fund of circa. €500,000 for Gortyrahilly and circa. €200,00 for Inchamore if they obtain planning permission and are built as currently designed.

"It is difficult to give a figure for Cummeennabuddoge because this project is at a very early stage, but the design has up to 19 turbines at present, so it would come with a substantial Community Benefit Fund.

“A rough estimate of the combined Community Benefit Fund for the three projects is expected to be in the region of €1 - 1.3 million annually, resulting in a significant injection of funding for local and wider community initiatives.

"These funds would be distributed annually for 15 years from the date of commercial operation, in accordance with the RESS requirements.”

This is a substantial advance on the Community Benefit Funds being provided by other windfarm projects in the area. Grousemount, a project with 38 turbines located around the Top of Coom on the Cork/Kerry border, provides for an annual payment of €145,000 per year. The Kerry Wind Farm project was established prior to the introduction of RESS.

"The objective is that these funds would provide a range of opportunities to local communities.

"The Department of Environment, Climate & Communication has mandated that the goal is to support local projects in the areas of energy efficiency, climate change initiatives, environmental stability and near-neighbour payments. “There is also funding available for community and sports-themed activities in recreation, health and wellbeing, culture, heritage and tourism.

"One particular focus is to support local initiatives that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Examples of these types of projects include home and community hall retrofits, pollinator farms, cycling paths, educational materials and scholarships.”

The spokesperson also pointed out the community to benefit from these funds would be centrally involved in the decision making process about the distribution of grants. “This is community money, and local people are central to the decision-making process, so they get the improvements and amenities they want for their local area.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the recent publication of the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Environmental Protection Agency Climate Status Report for Ireland 2020 as warnings of Ireland’s vulnerability to climate change.

“The nation is getting warmer and wetter as human activity drives weather extremes in every country across the world, which will bring dire consequences to how we live and work if we don’t act now.”