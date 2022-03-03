Wind Energy Ireland calls for faster and easier planning process

THE chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland has said the planning process for wind farms is too slow and cumbersome and stands in the way of Ireland achieving its emission targets by 2030.

Speaking at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action, Noel Cunniffe, the chief executive for the representative body for most wind energy companies in the country, said the projects were there, the investment was there and the teams were there - but that would not change the fact that time was being lost.

“If a project takes 18-24 months to get planning consent and another 18-24 months to survive a judicial review the chances of that project being connected by 2030 are extremely slim,” Mr Cunniffe told the committee.

He said that the probability that the Government’s wind energy targets for 2030 would be met depended on whether the required investment in planning procedures would be made and processes involved improved so as to make projects deliverable.

The contributions of Mr. Cunniffe and other renewable energy experts were made on Tuesday, a day after the publication of another report by the UN International Panel on Climate Change in which further warnings were given about the impact of climate change.

The IPCC report warned that climate change was already impacting every corner of the world, and much more severe impacts were in store if we failed to halve greenhouse gas emissions this decade and immediately scale up adaptation.

Responding to the suggestion that the planning process was too slow and cumbersome, Neil Lucey, the owner of Gougane Barra Hotel, who is campaigning against the location of a wind farm which would overlook the iconic tourist location, had this to say:

“At the moment, from a community perspective, the system is undemocratic,” he said.

“If Cork County Council, Bórd Pleanála’s own inspector, the local community, Fáilte Ireland, Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh are against the proposal for the windfarm at Gougane, and a small board in a room in Dublin can decide it goes ahead anyway, there’s a problem there right away,” he said.

The local development committee, Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, are currently in talks with their legal advisers as they consider whether they will go ahead with a possible judicial review of the Bórd Pleanála decision which gave the green light for a wind farm of seven 178m high turbines for Curraglass and Derrydonee, near Gougane.

This could cost the local committee €100,000 in legal costs and Cork County Council has ruled out lending the judicial review, should it go ahead, any financial support.