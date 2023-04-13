Whopping €39,114 raised in Mallow region on Daffodil Day

Vinod Joseph Dsouza representing Herlihy Centra making the Daffodil Draw recently. First prize, a throw donated by the Irish Cancer Society, was won by Marie Carey, Sandfield Terrace. The second prize of a beauty hamper, donated by Claire Ruby of Visage Hair Salon, was won by Trish Kavanagh, College Wood.

The Mallow region Daffodil Day generated a massive €39,114 this year for the Irish Cancer Society.

Chairperson of the Mallow Daffodil Region Committee Noreen Gregor and her committee expressed much appreciation for the generosity of the communities of Mallow, Doneraile, Buttevant and Ballyclough, local schools, volunteers and also all those who donated daffodils.

Special thanks to Tom Griffin and staff at Herlihy Centra in Mallow and to musicians who performed on the day.

Adult Learning Centre

Do you need help with reading, writing, spelling and numeracy or do you know someone that needs assistance? If so, the Mallow Adult Learning Centre can help.

This is a free and confidential service. Please contact the Adult Learning Centre for more information.

The centre operates from 9.30am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday. Please ring 022 42642

Mallow Field Club tour dates

Mallow Field Club will visit the Spa area of Mallow, with local guides, on Tuesday evening next, April 18.

Assembly point is at Tip O’Neill Park at 6.30pm.

This is one of the oldest parts of Mallow. The town developed in the vicinity of Mallow Castle, which was constructed to control the nearby river crossing. This outing represents a great opportunity to learn more of the early history of your town. Everybody is welcome to come along.

The following are forthcoming programmes in the Mallow Field Club programme:

Tuesday, May 16 - Bridgetown Abbey and Kilcummer Viaduct with guides Denis Power and Mary Sleeman.

Sunday, June 11 - Bus Tour to Arfert Cathedral and Banna with local guides.

Tuesday, July 11 - Kilmallock with local guides.

Tuesday, August 15 - Glanworth with guide Christy Roche.

For more detailed information please email mallowlectures@gmail.com. Mallow Field Club welcome new members, with an annual subscription of €20.

Mallow RFC Girls Give It A Try

Mallow Rugby Club’s annual Girls Give it a Try programme is now open for registration.

The 8-week programme is for girls (aged 6 to 14) that have not previously played to have fun, make friends and learn how to play rugby (non contact/tag).

The cost is €10.00 per girl for the 8 week programme and sessions are one hour in duration. First session begin on Saturday, April 22 at 11.00am, but girls are welcome to join the programme at any time over the 8 week period.

Sessions will be held at Mallow Rugby Club on St. Josephs Road and for more information contact Neil at 087 655 1126 or email neil_sexton@hotmail.com.

Mallow twinning trips

The Mallow Treguier Twinning Committee are organising a second trip to the French town, following on from the one just ended over the Easter holidays.

The second visit will take place on the third weekend in May which will coincide with the festival of St. Yves, held in Treguier each year.

The Committee hope to have a return visit from friends in October or Easter next year. Further updates will follow.

Should anyone be interested in visiting Mallow’s twin town or hosting Brittany families you can phone 087 245 9015.