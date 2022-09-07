‘Who you go gonna call’? Iconic 23-ft long Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set to roll into Fermoy

Alan Bannon, founder of Cannonball, with ‘Petrol Ed’ and his sons Jack and Morgan Dunne, creators of the first ever Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car built in Ireland. Photo: Andres Poveda.

THE 2022 edition of the Cannonball will roll into Fermoy this coming Friday – offering petrol heads the opportunity to ogle over some of the world’s most sumptuous supercars.

Billed as the ‘ultimate Irish road trip’, Cannonball is a three-day event during which a spectacular convoy of the world’s top mark cars travel around the country to raise money for charity.

Among the dozens of gleaming , McLaren’s, Lamborghini’s, Ferrari’s Aston Martin’s, Porche’s, Bentley’s and Rolls Royce’s blazing a trail across the country will be Ireland’s first ever ‘Ecto1 Ghostbusters’ car, offering movie fans an opportunity to get up-close to the famous vehicle.

It took five-years to transform the 1960 Cadillac into ‘Ecto-1’, which comes complete with the iconic roof rack, proton packs for the crew, Ecto goggles, PKE meter and a slew of ‘ghosts traps’.

The 23-ft long car has a straight piped short block V8 engine and has been fitted with a stunning laser light show and smoke machines specially for Cannonball.

The more than 200-car convoy will set out from Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Friday morning and pass through the Midlands before hitting Circle K in Fermoy for a fuel stop at around 12.30pm and heading onto Kinsale for lunch. The convoy will then wind its way through Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Roscommon before crossing the finish line in Trim, Co Meath on Sunday.

While the event is loosely based on spirit of the cult ‘Cannonball Run’ series of movies from the 1980’s that saw super-cars take on a chaotic race across the US, its founder Alan Bannon has said the Irish version was an altogether more sedate affair.

“It’s not a race but an organised road trip – and its decidedly legal and above board,” he grinned.

“That said, it is still very much a wild and wonderful adventure with many opportunities to set participants and spectators pulse rates going along the way,” he added.

There is also a more serious side to the event, which has raised almost €1.3 million for charity since its first outing more than a decade ago.

For the second year in succession the HOPE Foundation, founded by Cork woman Maureen Forrest, will be this year’s official beneficiary.

The Foundation works with street children in the Indian city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), operating projects including a hospital, an ambulance, schools, counselling and providing food and nutrition.

Cannonball 2022 aims to raise more than €100,000 for the Foundation through contributions from within their own community and spectators and fans who can donate online by following the link at www.hopefoundation.ie.

On behalf of the Foundation Maureen Forrest thanked Cannonball organisers and participants for supporting their vitally important work.

“Your generous donations will allow us to continue to fund and run our more than 60 projects throughout Kolkata and West Bengal,” said Ms Forrest.

“These include our 11 protection homes where vulnerable children rescued from dangerous situations are provided with a home away from home; a loving, caring and safe environment in which children can learn and grow into independent, successful and happy young adults,” she added.

For more information about Cannonball 2022 visit www.cannonball.ie.