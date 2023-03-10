Who is that fella we call St Patrick?

The large granite slab over the spot in the grounds of Down Cathedral in Downpatrick, that legend has it is St Patrick’s final resting place.

While the world ‘turns green’ on March 17 each year in a celebration of Ireland, its unique culture and the impact that has had around the globe, what do we know of the man who gave his name to this most special of days.

While accounts of his life and deeds differ, it is generally accepted that St Patrick was born in Roman Britain in the late fourth century, sometime between the years 373 and 390AD.

According to the www.irish-genealogy-toolkit.com website article ‘A History of St Patrick’ he was raised near a village called Banna Venta Burniae, although its exact location is unknown.

While there is some speculation that the village was in lowland Scotland, it is generally accepted that it was in Wales, which would have been under Roman control at the time.

According to the website St Patrick’s real name was probably Maewyn Succat and his father, Calpornius, was a Roman-British officer and a Christian deacon.

There is little evidence that religion played a major role in St Patrick’s formative years, with the likelihood being that his father took on the role of deacon as a tax incentive.

While little is known about St Patrick’s formative years, what is known is as a teenager he was among a group kidnapped by a band of marauding Irish pirates and taken to Ireland.

During his six-years of enslavement he worked as a shepherd herding sheep and pigs in virtual isolation on the slopes of Mount Slemish in County Antrim.

Starved of companionship he turned to religion and in his short memoir ‘Confesso’ wrote about prayer helped him survive his ordeal.

“The love of God and his fear grew in me more and more, as did the faith, and my soul was rosed, so that, in a single day, I have said as many as a hundred prayers and in the night, nearly the same. I prayed in the woods and on the mountain, even before dawn. I felt no hurt from the snow or ice or rain,” he wrote.

After six-years he had a dream that God told him to escape captivity and return home. After walking hundreds of miles to the coast he persuaded a group of sailors to take him back across the Irish sea where he was reunited with his family.

Some years later he had a vision of being called back to Ireland, which he wrote about in ‘Confesso’.

“I saw a man coming, as it were from Ireland. His name was Victoricus, and he carried many letters, and he gave me one of them. I read the heading: ‘The Voice of the Irish.’ As I began the letter, I imagined in that moment that I heard the voice of those very people who were near the wood of Foclut, which is beside the western sea-and they cried out, as with one voice: ‘We appeal to you, holy servant boy, to come and walk among us.’”

Prompted by the vision he travelled to Gaul (France) to study for the priesthood and was eventually ordained by the Bishop of Auxerre, St Germanus.

Around 432 AD he was consecrated a Bishop, given the name Patricius and was charged by Pope Celestine I to join other missionaries in bringing the Gospel to the predominantly Pagan Irish.

An astute judge of the Irish, quite possibly due to his familiarity with the language and customs, St Patrick cleverly incorporated Pagan rituals into Church practices.

It is believed he combined the native sun-worshipping symbolism with the Christian Cross to create the iconic Celtic Cross, used bonfires to celebrate Easter and used the three-leafed Shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity.

Perhaps the best-known myth about St Patrick is that he drove the snakes out of Ireland.

However, since there were no snakes on the island of Ireland in the first place, it is more likely that snakes a symbol for the native pagans whom he converted to Christianity.

For more than three decades he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland, converting and baptising people by the thousands and establishing monasteries, schools and churches along the way.

He died on March 17, 461 and in 1990 a large granite slab was placed over the spot in the graveyard at Down Cathedral where legend has it that he was buried.

Ironically, he was never actually canonised as a Saint by the Catholic Church, as he died before the formal process of canonisation was introduced.