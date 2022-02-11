Whitechurch Mum helping ‘set the national agenda’ on treatment for hundreds of children with scoliosis

THE single-minded determination of a courageous Cork mother whose emotional appeals for help for her son touched the hearts of the nation has been recognised and honoured by her local community.

Christine Terry from Whitechurch has been unveiled as the 2021 Blarney & District Person of the Year after going public about the plight of her young 10-year-old son Adam, who was in desperate need of scoliosis surgery.

Although an intensely private couple, Christine and her husband Mark, took the brave decision to go public in a series of radio interviews about the delay in securing the life-changing surgery for Adam.

During the heart-wrenching interviews with award-winning RTÉ reporter Brian O’Connell, who lives in Blarney, they highlighted how Adam’s complex surgery had been delayed on numerous occasions since August 2019.

Christine spoke emotionally about the family’s frustration and disappointment at seeing Adam’s surgery repeatedly delayed and having to watch on as Adam’s condition steadily deteriorated – leaving him in excruciating pain.

This despite the fact the family were told four-years ago that his case was ‘urgent’.

Speaking on the RTÉ Today with Claire Byrne show last October Christine spoke about their exasperation about hearing that Adam’s surgery had been pushed back again.

“We Honestly couldn’t believe it. At that point his day to day quality of life was horrendous, and the hospital knew this. We just honestly could not believe that we were going to have to wait and another 6-9 months (for surgery),” said Christine.

“But, again, you know, we came together, me and Adam, we thought do you know something, we’re waited four-years in total, we can wait again.”

For his part, Adam said he just wanted “to be heard of”.

“I want people to assess me and treat me and make sure I don’t feel any pain and if we’re lucky, maybe even the surgery,” he said.

Adam described the pain he was in as “almost paralysing” and that he felt as though he was “at the bottom of the barrel”.

The complex nature of that surgery, which requires a large multidisciplinary team, had been cited as one of the key reasons behind the ongoing delays.

Adam’s other underlying conditions, which include the heart condition Marfan Syndrome, had complicated things even further

Frustratingly, the Terry’s were told that if Adam had the surgery years ago, it might not have been such a complicated procedure

“Every day he’s being left it gets worse,” said Christine.

Adam’s case, and the plight of almost 800 other children waiting scoliosis surgery, was raised in the Dáil by Labour leader Alan Kelly, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying he had raised the issue up with the health minister Stephen Donnelly.

In late October Adam finally underwent the surgery he so desperately needed and while he spent much of the following weeks in and out of hospital the operation to straighten his spine was a success and he is recovering at home.

The Person of the Year award organisers, Kate Durrant, John Henchion and Cllr Damian Boylan, said that with so many worthy monthly winners during 2021, choosing an overall winning proved to be a difficult task.

“Thanks to Brian O’Connell’s moving reports and the bravery of the Terry family, they have set the national agenda and put the treatment of our most vulnerable right at the heart of our conversations,” said Ms Durrant.

“When Christine says she is speaking ‘on behalf of every parent in the country’, her words serve as a bleak reminder of the 2,775 children currently awaiting in-patient treatment at our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin,” she added.

Meanwhile, the awards committee inducted Charlie Lynch into the Blarney ‘Hall of Fame’ for running the Blarney Community Games during the 1970s and 1980s.

Conor Coleman was also presented with a special ‘Future of Blarney’ award for his commitment to Blarney GAA and the local Tidy Towns group.