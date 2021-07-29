Whitechurch farmers scoop top Dairygold milk quality award

Pictured on their farm in Whitechurch, Co. Cork are the 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Award Winners John, Teresa, John (Jnr), Victor O’Sullivan and David McGrath with daughters Alice and Isabelle.

A FARMING family from Whitechurch has scooped a prestigious double award for the consistently high standard of the ‘white gold’ they supply to the north-Cork based food giant Dairygold.

Having already scooped the 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Award for the East Cork region the O’Sullivan family, John, Teresa, John jnr and Victor, went on to take the national title – beating off competition from 2,700 others from Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Ably assisted by their farm manager David McGrath, John Jnr and Victor are the fourth generation of O’Sullivan’s to run the family farm along with their parents.

They currently milk 500 national pedigree Pedigree Holstein Friesian cows under the prefix ‘Lisduff’, a herd name renowned for its strong emphasis on commercial milk production.

The judging panel visited the short-listed farms to review their farm enterprises first-hand. Taking into account factors including milk quality, dairy facilities, herd health and welfare, sustainability & general efficiencies and farm health & safety.

A short-list of 18 finalists was drawn up by adjudicators Don Crowley, Teagasc dairy specialist and Ciara Donovan, Dairygold farm sustainability advisor, who chose one overall winner (the O’Sullivan’s), six regional winners and a sustainability winner.

While the awards judging panel commended the ‘exceptional quality’ demonstrated all of the six regional winners, they were particularly impressed with the O’Sullivan’s, lauding them for their focus on farm efficiency and their excellent performance in cow fertility and milk output.

The panel also noted the O’Sullivan’s outstanding, attention to detail, and exceptional production standards saying they were ‘ an excellent example of what good management coupled with a willingness to strive for continuous improvement can achieve’.

Concluding their comments the judges further applauded the family for their efforts to significantly reduce antibiotic usage on the farm, achieving a 90% selective dry cow therapy target last year.

Commenting on the awards, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said the O’Sullivan’s were “an excellent example of how consistent improvements over time can yield fantastic results.”

“While 2020 was a remarkably difficult year for everyone due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, our milk suppliers continued to step up to the mark and maintained the highest of standards our customers have come to expect of us,” said Mr O’Gorman.

“We are delighted to recognise this huge effort on an annual basis and bring the stories behind the success to the forefront. Our suppliers recognise the challenges faced by the industry and are embracing significant changes to meet sustainability pledges across their farm enterprises, all while delivering excellent milk quality,” he added.

Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe said great credit must go to their suppliers for maintain consistently high standards of milk production against the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Our Dairy industry is of vital importance to not just the farming community in Munster but also the national economy. Despite challenges from new and alternative foods, grass fed milk remains the most natural, wholesome, nutritious food product available,” said Mr Woulfe.

Dairygold Milk Quality Cork winners 2020

East Cork Region.

Regional and oveall winner:

John and Teresa O’Sullivan, Lisduff, Whitechurch.

Regional finalists:

Padraig Motherway, Barnfield, Ballymacoda.

Kevin Morrissey , Roches Point, Trabolgan, Midleton.

Mallow Region.

Regional winner:

John and Paul Sheehan, Glashaboy, Carrignavar.

Regional finalists:

John, Breda and Tim O’Riordan, Monee, Mourneabbey, Mallow.

Shane O’Donoghue, Tullig, Millstreet.

Mid-Cork.

Regional winner:

Michael and John Murphy, Skehanagh,

Ballinhassig.

Regional finalist and Sustainability winner:

Michael and Emmet Bradfield, Tullyglass, Inniskeane.

Regional finalist:

Conor McSweeney, Knockour, Aghabullogue.

Mitchelstown.

Regional winner:

John and Michelle Fox, Kilgarriffe, Ballylanders,

Co. Limerick.

Regional finalists:

John Tobin, Coolaneague, Kilworth, Co Cork

David Kent Jnr. Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, Co Cork



