Where do Cork pets go when they die? You’re not going to like the answer!

The Powerscourt Pet Cemetery is a popular spot for tourists visiting the Co. Wicklow attraction but it's not open for new burials.

If ever your child asked you where your pet goes when they die, the answer was provided during a discussion at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council on Monday when the possibility of establishing a pet cemetery in the county was under consideration.

And the answer to that thorny question isn’t going to be easy to explain

As Councillor Audrey Buckley pointed out to fellow elected members, the current arrangement sees pets who are put to sleep disposed of by vets who forward them a collection service. Their end destination, Cllr Buckley disclosed, is a landfill site in Kerry.

There are other possibilities – pet cremation is an option and there was also a pet cemetery north of Dublin, in Naul, which has since closed.

Another option, Cllr Buckley pointed, was a back garden burial.

“Many people consider burying their pet in their back yard but a back yard burial isn’t always the safest and most reliable option,” said Cllr. Buckley.

"It poses risks to the community and the environment and it leaves family to ‘second loss’ if and when you move homes.

“Those with smaller gardens or living in apartments can pay up to €350 to have their pet cremated with additional fees for memorial boxes

"Others do not have the means to access a burial site in their garden, it costs about €100 to get your pet disposed of – you leave it at the vet, have it put to sleep and, basically, your pet would go on to a landfill.”

Cremation wasn’t without an impact on the environment and this was leading to ‘green burials’ being looked at in other countries as an option for the disposal of deceased pets.

"I could not find, actually, a pet cemetery that was open in Ireland.”

Cllr Buckley said the world’s first pet cemetery had been opened in the USA while there was also a pet cemetery in Powerscourt which was a popular spot for visitors to the Co. Wicklow tourist attraction.

"I’m in favour of bringing it back to the Environmental Special Purposes Committee (SPC),

“But having spoken to someone in the Environmental Directorate in the Council, it’s very unclear what we do a nd what the law is, what can be done with your deceased pet, can they be buried in your garden, how far away from the water should they be buried, should an environmental impact assessment be made.”

In the discussion that followed, Cllr Frank Roche asked that equine animals such as horses, donkeys and mules would be included in such a cemetery, alongside cats and dogs.

"There’s an awful lot of people who have very close contact with horses and donkeys and the equine animals,” he said.

"Sadly in the last week, I know myself that, where there was an animal murdered on my premises, and ye have no idea the upset it has caused me.

"I would like the Council to realise what’s happening out there with animals, it’s very sad.”

Cllr Anne Marie Ahern pointed out that she had done her own research and couldn’t find a working pet cemetery in Ireland. “I understand that in New York, the Governor there brought in legislation that allows pets to be buried in family plots.”

Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan said that a pet cemetery had to be considered as the growth in the numbers living in apartments meant there wouldn’t be space for ‘back yard burials’.

After further discussion, it was agreed to refer the matter to the Environmental Special Purpose Committee for more detailed discussion.