Wheel of Time star Donal Finn inspires pride in Kanturk school

A past pupil of Scoil Mhuire in Kanturk, Donal Finn is to play a leading role in Season 2 of the new Amazon epic, The Wheel of Time.

All at Scoil Mhuire Kanturk are immensely proud of their past pupil Dónal Finn from Dromina who has recently been revealed by the prestigious international film publication Screen International as one of its ‘Rising Stars in Film-Making and Acting in Ireland’.

Following his successful Leaving Cert at Scoil Mhuire Kanturk, Dónal went on to study at LAMDA in London. He now works extensively on stage and screen, including in The Witcher on Netflix.

Congratulations, Dónal, you are a wonderful reflection of Scoil Mhuire’s ethos of hard work, perseverance and dedication. Great to see another success!

Kanturk GAA News

Kanturk Juvenile GAA will hold their AGM on Friday, February 24th at 8pm in the clubhouse.

All are invited, especially parents. The club is making an appeal for volunteers to come on board as help is needed for the smooth running of all aspects of the club.

Juvenile registration is also open and can be accessed at www.kanturkgaa.ie - please complete by the 28th February.

Football League Returns

The 2023 playing season returns with the opening Cork Credit Union’s division two league tie with Aghada, which doubles up for the 2022 league final, and will take place at Blarney on Sunday with an 11.30am start.

Kanturk will be without their inter-county tied players so will be very much under strength but it is a chance for newer members of the panel to gain some game time experience.

Kanturk Flower and Garden Club

Kanturk Flower and Garden Club will meet on Wednesday 1st March in the Temperance Hall (next to Alley Bar), Strand Street Kanturk at 8pm.

The guest speaker is Cathriona Bohan of Burton’s Garden Centre, Kanturk. Cathriona will speak on spring gardening. There will be plants for sale on the night. Everyone welcome, it’s only €5 and refreshments will be served.

Lismire NS Enrolments

Lismire National School is now accepting enrolments for the school year 23/24.

Parents or guardians who wish to enrol their child/children in Lismire National School are asked to email the school at secretary@lismirens.com or phone the school office on 029-60531 to request an application form for enrolment. The closing date for enrolment is 28th April 2023.

Scoil Naomh Pádraig Enrolment

Scoil Naomh Pádraig is now enrolling for admission to Junior Infants for school year September 2023.

Please call 029-72106 or email office@kanturkns.com for enrolment forms.

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club News

THE Denis Horgan Social Bowling Clubs winter competitions:

Ned Kelleher 21 points, Danny Murphy 22 points, Eugene O’Sullivan 12 points, Sam Ahern 8 points, Maurice Cashman 24 points, Mikie McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 11 points, Denis O’Sullivan 3 points, Edmund Sexton 4 points, Alan Sexton 3 points, Paul Sexton 2 points, Paul Sexton 2 points, James Walsh 4 points.

Kanturk Person of the Month

The nomination period for the Kanturk Person of the Month Award for February has now closed. A winner will be announced very soon.

Please continue to nominate someone you think deserves one for good deeds done to benefit our community and these will be for the March award. Thanks to everyone who has nominated someone.

Kanturk & District Community Council are delighted with the amount of nominations and the wide variety of voluntary work that is being done.

Meanwhile, well done to IRD for hosting a very well attended meeting in the Edel Quinn Hall on the future of Kanturk and ways to improve our community.

The community council are asking all groups, be it sporting, voluntary, business etc to participate in this years Patrick’s Day parade which starts at 2.30pm from the new school, across Mill Road and down Percival St, finishing at the bottom of Strand Street after passing the viewing stand which will be outside SuperValu.

Social dancing with Dan continues every Tuesday night between 8pm and 10pm in the Edel Quinn Hall. Everyone welcome.

The spring market, which is on April 2 from 10am to 5pm in the Edel Quinn Hall, has now sold out. Thanks to everyone who has booked a table, it’s greatly appreciated.

The Kanturk Person of the Month Award for March continues. Nomination boxes and forms can be got in Lidl, Tim Burke’s home value, SuperValu, Burton’s topline, Photoshop, credit union, O’Riordan’s daybreak and Aspell’s Spar. Please continue to nominate someone you think deserves an award for helping out the community.

Grow Mental Health Support

Grow Mental Health Support Meetings are held every Monday at 2pm in Linn Gorm, Kanturk.

Grow is a 12 Step Program for people coping with issues such as anxiety, depression, or any form of stress in their lives. The meetings are relaxed, free to attend, friendly and totally confidential. No referrals, or introductions are needed. Just come along on the day.

For more information, log onto our website www.grow.ie or telephone Noreen 0861726004.

Kanturk Tidy Towns Community

Kanturk Tidy Towns community are so happy to report that the tree / hedge planting along the edge of the new link roadway is almost complete and it’s good to see 17 native trees - Oak, Silver Birch, Mountain Ash /Rowan, Wild Cherry - planted on one side of the roadway with 50 metres of native hedging on the other side.

They are extremely grateful to Axa Parks and Community Foundation Ireland for funding this project, and to Cork County Council for additional trees. Thank you to Mike O’Connor of IRD for his advice and a big shout out for John Noonan and Henry Cotter of Juno Gardens, as always, for wonderful work.